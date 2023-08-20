‘Minecraft’ To ‘FIFA Soccer’: Best iOS Games To Play On The Upcoming iPhone 15 

With the imminent release of the iPhone 15, the iOS gaming landscape is poised to reach new heights. As such, it is probably safe to assume that many people would be wondering about the gaming experience Apple’s new flagship is going to offer them. We try to answer that question by looking at some of the best iOS games that you should immediately download the moment you get your hands on a shiny new iPhone 15.

The eight games we’ve mentioned below offer a diverse range of experiences, from immersive open-world adventures and strategic battles to mind-bending puzzles. Whether you’re a fan of fantasy, sports or some good old-fashioned RPGs, there’s something for everyone in this lineup. Simply put, be it the captivating Genshin Impact or the premium experience of Minecraft, the excitement of football in FIFA Soccer or just the thrill of strategising in Clash Royale, these titles on the iPhone 15 will provide an unparalleled gaming experience.

So, as you gear up for the release of the iPhone 15, be ready to immerse yourself in the world of gaming with these incredible iOS titles that are best suited for the next-gen smartphone.

Best iOS games to play on the iPhone 15

Genshin Impact

Developer: miHoYo

Immerse yourself in the vast and visually stunning world of Genshin Impact. This open-world action RPG invites players to explore the enchanting realm of Teyvat, a land brimming with breathtaking landscapes, diverse regions and intriguing mysteries to unravel. On the iPhone 15, the high-quality graphics and immersive gameplay will come to life like never before.

So, get ready to embark on an epic adventure as you control the Traveler, armed with elemental abilities, and team up with a diverse cast of characters to uncover the truth behind Teyvat’s secrets. With regular updates, new quests and multiplayer co-op functionality, Genshin Impact promises to be among the best free iOS games to play on Apple’s upcoming flagship.

Download here

Minecraft

Developer: Mojang Studios

Minecraft is a sandbox game that offers endless possibilities for exploration, creativity and survival. Developed by Mojang Studios, this iconic game allows players to build, mine and craft in a vast procedurally generated world. The iPhone 15’s enhanced hardware capabilities are likely to elevate your Minecraft experience with improved graphics and smoother gameplay.

In other words, the prospect of creating magnificent structures, delving into mysterious caves or facing off against dangerous creatures just became a lot more exciting. It also doesn’t hurt that, with regular updates and a dedicated community, Minecraft continues to evolve and provide new content, ensuring that players never run out of things to do.

Download here

Among Us

Developer: InnerSloth

Join the interstellar intrigue in Among Us, the ultimate social deduction game that will keep you on the edge of your seats. Whether playing with friends in the same room or hopping into online matches, this addictive game challenges your detective skills and ability to deceive. As a crew member aboard a spaceship, your mission is to identify the hidden impostors among you while completing tasks to keep the ship running smoothly. The intense discussions, behaviour analysis and casting of votes to eliminate potential imposters have made this one of the best multiplayer games to play in 2023.

Download here

FIFA Soccer

Developer: Electronic Arts

FIFA Soccer, developed by Electronic Arts, brings the world’s most popular sport to your fingertips. On the upcoming iPhone 15, we hope to experience the excitement of soccer with realistic graphics, immersive gameplay and a wide range of teams and players to choose from. As the iPhone 15’s advanced hardware is likely to ensure smooth gameplay, you’ll be able to showcase your skills on the virtual pitch with precision and fluidity. Simply put, whether you prefer quick matches or engaging in long-term campaigns, FIFA Soccer offers an authentic and thrilling soccer experience we can’t wait to play on the iPhone 15.

Download here

Call of Duty: Mobile

Developers: TiMi Studios & Activision

Call of Duty: Mobile, developed by TiMi Studios and Activision, brings the iconic first-person shooter franchise to the palm of your hand. The game offers fast-paced multiplayer battles across a variety of game modes, including team deathmatch, battle royale and more. The iPhone 15’s powerful and advanced chipset is likely to enhance the game’s graphics-heavy visuals and ensure a smooth performance. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or new to the franchise, Call of Duty: Mobile offers a thrilling and immersive shooter experience that will only get better when played on Apple’s upcoming flagship.

Download here

Monument Valley 2

Developer: ustwo Games

Monument Valley 2, developed by ustwo Games, is a visually stunning puzzle game that takes players on a mesmerizing journey through a surreal world. In the game, you’ll be guiding a mother and her child through intricately designed levels filled with optical illusions, mind-bending puzzles and captivating architecture. The iPhone 15’s powerful chipset and vibrant display will likely enhance the game’s already beautiful aesthetics. With its intuitive touch controls and soothing soundtrack, Monument Valley 2 is the perfect game for both casual and seasoned gamers. It’s no wonder then that it’s among the top-paid iOS games in 2023.

Download here

Clash Royale

Developer: Supercell

Clash Royale, developed by Supercell, is a real-time multiplayer strategy game that combines elements of tower defence, collectable cards and MOBA gameplay. You get to engage in intense 1v1 or 2v2 battles, strategically deploying your troops, spells and defences to destroy your opponent’s towers and secure victory. Thanks to the iPhone 15’s advanced hardware, you’ll be able to react quickly and make split-second decisions despite the game’s heavy graphics.

Download here

Fantasian

Developer: Mistwalker Corporation

Fantasian, developed by Mistwalker Corporation, is a visually stunning role-playing game that combines classic RPG elements with modern visuals and gameplay. Created by Hironobu Sakaguchi, the creator of the Final Fantasy series, Fantasian delivers a captivating story set in a beautifully handcrafted world. With its innovative ‘Dimengeon Battle’ system, players can manipulate and control the battlefield by placing their enemies and allies on interconnected diorama-like stages.

As you can imagine, the gameplay here is quite complex and can be demanding on your smartphone’s chipset. Fortunately, the iPhone 15 should be able to handle its requirements like a breeze.

Download here

(Header image credits: Courtesy Minecraft)

(Feature image credits: Courtesy ustwo Games)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which is the best free iOS game to play on iPhone?

– The best free iOS game to play on iPhone is Genshin Impact. This immersive open-world adventure offers stunning visuals, thrilling quests and hours of gameplay at no cost. It’s the perfect choice for those looking for a captivating gaming experience without breaking the bank.

Which is the best-paid game available on iOS?

– The best-paid game available on iOS is Minecraft. This sandbox-building game offers limitless creativity, exploration opportunities and exciting adventures that justify its price tag.

Which is the best racing game to play on an iPhone?

– GRID Autosport stands out as the best racing game on the iPhone. With its realistic graphics, extensive car roster and thrilling race modes, it offers an authentic and exhilarating racing experience.

Which is the best football game available on iOS?

– For football enthusiasts, FIFA Soccer takes the crown as the best football game currently available on iOS.