What Are ‘LEGO Fortnite’ Villagers? Tips And Tricks To Recruit Them And Build The Best Village

There’s plenty of work to get done in LEGO Fortnite, and it’s the villagers who can help you speed up the process if you assign the right jobs to them.

You can employ the non-player character (NPC) villagers to work in your base – they can be assigned tasks such as collecting crafting materials, cooking and more. However, you will need to recruit each villager, and you can only have up to six of them in your fully upgraded Village Square at once.

Why is this important? Well, you’ll want ta lively square with villagers completing tasks for you to speed up item production and farming.

Fortunately, there are a host of villagers to recruit in LEGO Fortnite, and here’s everything you need to know about them. Keep reading for the full list of known villagers in LEGO Fortnite and how to recruit them.

‘LEGO Fortnite’ villagers explained

There are currently 21 known LEGO Fortnite villagers. Each one of these NPCs will appear in your village and you can recruit them once you have built a Village Square.

Talk to a villager to recruit them and build a bed for them to stay in your settlement.

You might even find the rare Yeti villager when exploring. Make sure to talk to every NPC you find, and they could join you back at your village!

To build a Village Square in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need 10 pieces of Wood and 10 pieces of Granite. Build a bed for a villager to stay in with 10 pieces of Wood.

You will start with only one slot for villagers and begin with Cuddle Team Leader, who gives you helpful advice, but you can have up to six stay in your settlement by upgrading your Village Square up to level 10.

Have a bed ready for each villager you wish to recruit and want to stay to work for you.

Once a villager has been recruited, you can assign them jobs – once you have upgraded your village and built the correct crafting stations – and they might even give you gifts, including rare crafting recipes.

You can either have a villager explore with you (equip them with a tool to help battle or mine for resources) or help the village. Jobs can be assigned to earn crafting materials while you’re out exploring elsewhere. Just speak to your villager once per in-game day to collect the items they’ve found for you.

Given that villagers can work at Crafting Stations, cook, farm, mine and collect crafting materials, you’ll want to set them up with some work to speed up your aims in each area.

It’s worth noting that you can build multiple villages in LEGO Fortnite, and each one can house up to six different villagers!

How to recruit or remove villagers in ‘LEGO Fortnite’

Speak to a villager (you might need to speak to them a couple of times) and they’ll say they want to stay. Select the ‘Live in my village!’ chat option and they’ll tell you what you need to do for them to stay.

Fulfil their task (which is normally having a bed available) and the villager will stay.

It’s worth noting that some villagers might not even arrive at your village until you have met certain requirements. Meowscles, for example, needs a bunch of furniture to sit down on to even consider moving into your village. Speaking to Cuddle Team Leader should give you some handy advice.

If you want to remove a villager from your settlement to make room for a new one you prefer, you’ll need to destroy their bed and any spare beds you have left over. Once this is done, speak to that villager again and they’ll tell you that they are leaving your village after a set number of days.

YouTuber Perfect Score has a great video guide on how to remove villagers in LEGO Fortnite, perfect for when you want to replace someone for a villager you’d prefer to have instead.

Full list of villagers

There are currently 21 known villagers in LEGO Fortnite. The full list of villagers is as follows:

Aura

Beef Boss

Blue Squire

Brite Bomber

Cuddle Team Leader

Crystal

Hayseed

Meowscles

Otis

Peely

Raptor

Rex

Roan

Robin

Silas

Skye

Sparkplug

Sprocket

Sunflower

Tabby

Yeti

Each villager seems to be better at different tasks, but the game doesn’t make it clear what the advantages are for each recruitable NPC. Hayseed, for example, is better at farming, so it’s best to get him working in that area. Beef Boss, meanwhile, is best for cooking tasks.

Speak to your villagers during your gameplay and you should discover what their talents are.

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.