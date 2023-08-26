7 Best PlayStation Exclusive Games To Play In 2023

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) has solidified its position as one of the most powerful and sought-after gaming consoles on the market. With an impressive library of exclusive games, the PS5 offers an unparalleled gaming experience and that hasn’t changed in 2023. As this year has already shown us, the lineup of PlayStation exclusive games continues to grow, captivating players with breathtaking visuals, immersive storytelling and innovative gameplay.

From action-adventure titles like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok to immersive racing games like Gran Turismo 7, PlayStation exclusive games in 2023 provide players with a diverse range of exciting gaming experiences These games also beautifully complement the advanced hardware capabilities of the PS5, including 4K resolution, ray tracing, fast load times and haptic feedback through the DualSense controller.

Whether you’re a fan of action, adventure, racing or role-playing games, these PlayStation exclusive games of 2023 have something to offer every gamer. As these titles are released throughout the year, players can expect to be transported to new worlds, face thrilling challenges and create unforgettable memories each month.

The 7 best PlayStation exclusive games to play this year

1. Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best action-adventure games you could play on any gaming console. A sequel to the critically acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn, the game takes players on an epic journey as they step in the shoes of Aloy, a skilled hunter, in a post-apocalyptic world filled with majestic robotic creatures and lush landscapes. The game promises an immersive narrative, stunning visuals and exhilarating combat as Aloy ventures west to unravel ancient mysteries and confront new threats. It’s undoubtedly one of the best PS4 and PS5 games to play in 2023.

2. God of War: Ragnarok

Continuing the story of Kratos and Atreus, God of War: Ragnarok delivers an epic Norse adventure. As the formidable God of War Kratos, players get to face powerful gods and mythical beasts in a quest to prevent Ragnarok, the apocalyptic event that threatens to engulf all realms. With breathtaking visuals, intense combat mechanics and an emotionally charged storyline, this game is often recognised as one of the best PlayStation exclusive games in the market.

3. Spider-Man 2

The highly anticipated sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man brings players back into the web-slinging shoes of Peter Parker and Miles Morales. With enhanced web-swinging mechanics, a dynamic open-world environment (New York City has never looked better) and thrilling new villains, Spider-Man 2 promises to provide an exhilarating superhero experience. The game’s stunning visuals and cinematic storytelling will also showcase the capabilities of the PS5 like never before. Expected to release in October 2023, it is anticipated to be one of the best Marvel PS5 games.

4. Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 is one of the best PS4 and PS5 racing games to play in 2023 as it provides players with exceptional driving experiences. With stunning 4K graphics, realistic car models and a wide selection of tracks, the game sets a new standard for racing simulators. Whether you’re a seasoned racer or a casual gamer, Gran Turismo 7 provides an immersive and authentic racing adventure for the ages.

5. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends expands the world of the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima with an enthralling multiplayer experience. Players can team up with friends or strangers online to embark on cooperative missions or take on intense challenges in the Legends Survival mode. With its immersive combat mechanics and beautiful rendition of feudal Japan, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is an excellent addition to the list of best PS5 multiplayer games.

6. Demon’s Souls

As a stunning remake of the iconic 2009 game, Demon’s Souls showcases the PS5’s graphical prowess and technical capabilities like few games can. It is no surprise then that it’s among the top action role-playing PS5 exclusive games out there. The game’s challenging and rewarding gameplay takes players on a dark and atmospheric journey through the cursed land of Boletaria. Enhanced graphics, smoother frame rates and faster load times make Demon’s Souls a masterpiece that truly shines on the PS5.

7. Final Fantasy XVI

2023 saw the return of the Final Fantasy series with Final Fantasy XVI, an action-packed RPG set in a fantasy realm. Like other titles in the franchise, the game promises a gripping narrative, epic battles and a vast open world to explore. Developed as a PS5 exclusive game, Final Fantasy XVI delivers a memorable and immersive gaming experience for fans and newcomers alike.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the best PS5 exclusive game to play in 2023?

Demon’s Souls and Final Fantasy XVI are some of the best PS5 exclusive games to play in 2023.

– How many PS5 exclusive games are there?

Currently, there are a total of 11 PS5 exclusive games. The number may change as and when new releases get added to the list.

(Hero And Feature image credits: Courtesy Playstation)