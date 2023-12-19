How To Grab Timothée Chalamet And Austin Butler’s ‘Dune 2’ Skins In ‘CoD MW3’

As if we weren’t excited enough for Dune: Part Two, Timothée Chalamet (Wonka) and Austin Butler (Elvis) went head to head in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to show off their new in-game skins — and we’ve got the lowdown on how to get the Dune 2 CoD MW3 Operator bundles.

In conjunction with the latest trailer, this has only gotten us more hyped for director Denis Villeneuve’s second instalment in the Dune series.

We wonder if, when we’re playing CoD MW3 multiplayer, we’ve ever played against Chalamet or Butler without knowing it. Now, we’re keen to jump into Season 1 and prestige representing our respective houses. Are you an Atreides or loyal to the Harkonnens?

Either way, the Dune plot goes out the window when we get 360 no-scoped by a Nicki Minaj operator…

Did Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler really play ‘CoD’ together?

Yes, they really did! You can check out the YouTube video of them duking it out below.

Chalamet and Butler engage in a knives-only 1v1 on the iconic Classic CoD MW2 map Rust, with its desert setting being theme-appropriate for Dune.

Living up to his alter ego of ModdedController360, Chalamet managed to get the drop on Butler and win big for House Atreides.

The eagle-eyed among you may have clocked that both Chalamet and Butler’s hands and controllers are blurred out in the video. Perhaps ModdedController360 has returned? Or it may just be an exclusive CoD controller yet to be revealed.

The Timothée Chalamet Paul Atreides Operator skin and Austin Butler Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Operator skin are both currently available, as of 19 December 2023.

Before this, we had a Sardaukar Operator skin in Warzone and MW2.

Perhaps we’ll see more characters from the movie adaptations down the line. We’re not sure if they could incorporate a Shai-Hulud (sandworm) into Warzone, but we’d love to see Activision try.

Perhaps an ornithopter is a more likely addition…

‘CoD MW3 Dune 2’ bundles explained: How to get the Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler skins

To get the Thimothée Chalamet and Austin Butler skins in CoD MW3, you need to buy them individually from the MW3 and Warzone store.

The Chalamet skin is part of the Paul Atreidies Dune Operator bundle, which costs 2,400 CoD points and includes the following:

Paul Atreides Operator skin

Chip and Shatter Finishing Move

Fremen Fighter Weapon Blueprint for Holger 5.56

Desert Maula Weapon Blueprint for COR.45

Crysknife Weapon Blueprint for Dual Kodachis

Maud’dib Weapon Charm

Worm Rider Calling Card

The Fighters Emblem

The Austin Butler skin is featured in the Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Operator bundle, which costs the same – 2,400 CoD points. It includes:

Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Operator skin

Fey’ds Frenzy Finishing Move

Harkonnen Terror Weapon Blueprint for Pulemyot 762 LMG

The Face of Fear Weapon Blueprint for WSP Swarm SMG

Feyo’s Blade Weapon Blueprint for Gutter Knife Melee

Champion of Cruelty Calling Card

Harkonnen Weapon Charm

House of Harkonnen Emblem

