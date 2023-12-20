‘Dragon Ball Z Sparking Zero’: Possible Release Date, Trailer And Other Details

At long last Dragon Ball fans, the Tenkaichi series is back. Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero was officially unveiled by Bandai Namco, with the 3D fighting series set to make its glorious return after over a decade of absence.

While plenty of other fighting games are set in Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball universe, including the excellent Dragon Ball FighterZ and Xenoverse titles, the Budokai Tenkaichi series is fondly remembered for its massive, destructible 3D battle arenas and a huge list of playable characters. Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero was announced as Tenkaichi 4 at the 2023 Game Awards.

Tenkaichi 3 let you play as the likes of Arale, King Vegeta and Tambourine. We are hoping the new entry features its own list of deep cuts from the anime’s large pool of characters. We know it’s getting Dragon Ball Super involved, at least.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the new game, including the Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero release date, what platforms it’s available on and its trailer.

There is currently no confirmed release date for Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 or Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. The game has only recently been revealed and is said to be in the early stages of development, so we might be waiting a while to play this one.

Given that the original games were all released in October/November of 2005, 2006 and 2007, we should probably expect the new Tenkaichi game to launch at a similar time in 2024. We’ll update this page with new release date information as and when it is confirmed.

Can I pre-order ‘Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’?

You will be able to pre-order Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero soon on Bandai Namco’s official website. You can also add it to your wishlist on Steam.

Which consoles and platforms can play the upcoming ‘Dragon Ball’ game?

According to the official website, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam.

Gameplay and story details

Little is known about the new Budokai Tenkaichi at the time of writing. All we know is that a new game in the cult classic series is in development over at Bandai Namco right now and that Goku, one of the most powerful anime characters, will be able to transform into his Super Saiyan form.

This means that Dragon Ball Super is being thrown into the Budokai Tenkaichi mix. We should also see new playable characters, stages and transformations from the series in the new Tenkaichi.

One hope for Tenkaichi 4 is that it continues the series’s tradition of featuring more than 100 playable characters (over 9,000 would be nice but might not be possible). In Tenkaichi 3 in particular, you could fight with and against characters from the entire Dragon Ball franchise (original, Z and GT).

The series is popular for its deep cuts and faithful recreations of characters obscure and well-known, flashy special moves, and the ability to transform on the fly. Fingers crossed the new game has over 100 playable characters and throws some real unknowns into the roster.

Is there a ‘Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’ trailer?

Yes, there is! Here’s the official announcement trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Sparking Zero that you can watch below:

