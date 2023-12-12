Epic Games vs Google Verdict: Is ‘Fortnite’ Returning To The Play Store?

Epic Games has just won a landmark antitrust trial against Google and depending on the court’s ruling for the remedies, Fortnite could be back on Google Play Store after a gap of over three years!

After the legal tussle with Apple ended in the latter’s favour over banning Fortnite from the App Store, Epic Games embarked on a similar trial against Google and after almost three years, the case has reached its verdict. The software behemoth from Mountain View, California, has been found guilty of using its Google Play Store and Play billing service to obtain a monopoly over its competitors and using it to put rival app stores at a disadvantage.

Although the remedies are yet to be decided on this ruling and the possibility of Google appealing against the verdict stands, the question of the hour is whether Fortnite will be available on Android or not. Will Epic Games be able to list its biggest online multiplayer video game on the Google Play Store once again?

Epic Games vs Google: What the verdict means

The federal jury hearing the antitrust case between Epic Games and Google released the verdict that finds the tech company guilty of exercising a monopoly over the app store market using ‘anti-competitive’ measures. The Android maker allegedly tied the Play Store app store and its billing service illegally, forcing all app developers to play by Google’s rules and share 30 per cent of any purchase made by customers.

The trouble began for Epic Games when it introduced an alternate billing system for in-game purchases in Fortnite. This allowed the video game company to bypass the ‘Google tax’ for all in-game purchases and helped lower the costs to the players. As soon as Google got a whiff of the new system, it removed Fortnite from the Play Store, causing a rift between these two giants.

However, Epic Games took advantage of Android’s open-source nature and urged players to download and update the game via its website. This allowed players with Android devices to enjoy Fortnite without requiring any association with Google Play services.

Celebrating the victory, Epic Games founder Tim Sweeny posted, “Victory over Google! After 4 weeks of detailed court testimony, the California jury found against the Google Play monopoly on all counts. The Court’s work on remedies will start in January. Thanks for everyone’s support and faith! Free Fortnite!”

Google, however, will appeal the jury’s decision and it remains to be seen whether a higher court will keep the decision unchanged or rule it in favour of Google.

So is ‘Fortnite’ coming back to the Google Play Store?

Although the jury has passed its judgement, the remedies are yet to be decided. Epic Games hasn’t sought any kind of monetary fee for the damages incurred due to the Google Play Store policies.

Hence, the future of Google’s policies remains uncertain and whether it paves the way for Epic Games’ Fortnite to be listed again on the Play Store is still under question. The jury has made its stand clear that neither it wants to decide Google’s fee nor grant Epic’s additional request for an anti-circumvention provision. If Google mildly revises the current policy or appeals the latest judgement, Fortnite may not be seeing the doors of Google Play anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Fortnite continues to be available on Android via the process of sideloading APK files, which can be downloaded from the official website.

What about Epic vs Apple?

Although Epic Games has nabbed victory in this antitrust case against Google, its crusade against Apple’s App Store policies continues. Earlier this year, Epic Games and Apple appealed the lower court’s decision to the Supreme Court, asking for a review of the case involving the ban on Fortnite.

The original ruling in 2021 forced Apple to change its App Store policy of preventing developers from informing customers about alternate payment options. Simultaneously, the court found Epic Games guilty of breaching the contract with Apple, thereby asking the former to pay the remaining fee. The court also stood by Apple’s ban on Epic Games and its products.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Epic Games)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Why did Epic Games sue Google?

Epic Games sued Google and Apple after claiming that these mobile platform owners abused their positions for an anti-competitive monopoly over the app market.

– What was the verdict of the Epic Games vs Google trial?

The court found Google guilty of using the Play Store as an illegal means to obtain a monopoly over the Android app market.