'Fort Solis': Gameplay, Release Date And Everything Else We Know About The Upcoming Video Game
'Fort Solis': Gameplay, Release Date And Everything Else We Know About The Upcoming Video Game

By: Sanika Achrekar, Jun 27 2023 5:37 pm

There’s a new sci-fi game in town! Fort Solis is an upcoming sci-fi third-person video game which is set over one long night on Mars. With a thrilling plot and new gameplay mechanics at its disposal, this game is certain to offer an exciting experience to gamers.

Developed by Fallen Leaf, the basic premise of the video game will see engineer Jack Leary receive a standard alarm call which he expects to be a routine situation. However, as events begin to unfold, things quickly start spiralling out of the engineer’s control.

‘Fort Solis’: What can we expect from its gameplay?

The upcoming video game offers an exciting solo adventure that takes place on Mars. The plot focuses on Jack, an engineer who responds to a distress signal from a nearby base and arrives at the abandoned Fort Solis. With an approaching storm, Jack enters the base to establish communication and as the night progresses, the situation becomes increasingly chaotic. Not to mention, the mystery surrounding the missing crew starts to unfold as well. With the storms closing in, Jack’s options for escape are limited and he must survive until morning if he has any hopes of making it out alive.

Fort Solis
Image credits: Steam

It is a captivating narrative-driven thriller set on Mars, featuring exploration, intense sequences and an interesting storyline to uncover. The game is divided into five chapters, each lasting approximately an hour. Similar to binge-watching a Netflix series, players can choose to experience Fort Solis in one intense session or play it chapter by chapter, just like an episodic TV show.

Who is in the cast of ‘Fort Solis’?

Fort Solis
Image credits: Steam

The new video game features three major cast members. Troy Baker will voice the character of Wyatt Taylor, Roger Clark will voice the lead Jack and Julia Brown will voice Jessica Appleton.

When is ‘Fort Solis’ releasing?

Fort Solis is all set to release on August 22, 2023. The video game will be available on the PS5 and on Steam for Microsoft Windows.

Check out the trailer below. 

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Steam/Fort Solis)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: When will Fort Solis release?

Answer: Fort Solis will release on August 22, 2023.

Question: Will Fort Solis be available for Xbox?

Answer: As of now, Fort Solis will be available on PS5 and Steam only.

Question: What is the plot of Fort Solis?

Answer: Fort Solis offers an exciting solo adventure that takes place on Mars. The plot focuses on Jack, an engineer who responds to a distress signal from a nearby base and arrives at the abandoned Fort Solis. With an approaching storm, Jack enters the base to establish communication and as the night progresses, the situation becomes increasingly chaotic.

‘Fort Solis’: Gameplay, Release Date And Everything Else We Know About The Upcoming Video Game

