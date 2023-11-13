How To Play All The Existing ‘GTA’ Games In Chronological Order While You Wait For ‘GTA 6’

Who hasn’t heard of GTA, the three glorious alphabets depicting one of the most blockbuster video games of all time? As the world prepares to peek into the sixth iteration of Grand Theft Auto, titled GTA 6, it only gives us a good reason to look at the franchise of GTA games in chronological order to decode what makes it so desirable and immensely popular.

In a world where production houses and studios focus on delivering cinematic experiences, the Grand Theft Auto franchise has always cared about giving freedom to the players. Do you want to fly around in an Air Force jet? You can do that in GTA. Do you want to recreate intense police chases from Hollywood movies? GTA has you covered. Do you seek to honour your love while being a law-abiding citizen amidst all the crime? You can do so as well, but doesn’t that defeat the purpose of getting all the freedom?

Regardless of what you want your Grand Theft Auto playthrough to be like, GTA games have always offered a grand experience over the last two decades. And it’s not that older titles were terrible. Even if you pick up 2004’s GTA: San Andreas, you are assured of a gala time with a hint of vintage art style.

Hence, we have created a list of all the GTA games released in chronological order over the years, leading up to the release of GTA 6.

Before we deep dive into that list, however, here’s a list of all the GTA games in order of their release date:

All ‘GTA’ games in order of their release date

Grand Theft Auto (1997)

Grand Theft Auto: London DLC packs (1999)

Grand Theft Auto 2 (1999)

Grand Theft Auto III (2000)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004)

Grand Theft Auto Advance (2004)

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (2005)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (2006)

Grand Theft Auto IV (2008)

Grand Theft Auto: The Lost and The Damned (2009)

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (2009)

Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony (2009)

Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

Grand Theft Auto Online (2013)

Now, without further ado, here’s a list of all the games in the popular franchise as per their chronological order.

All ‘GTA’ games released in chronological order