The Invincible Comics Are Getting A Video Game Titled ‘Invincible: Guarding The Globe’

Invincible, the popular comic book series, is set for a debut in the world of gaming. An upcoming video game titled Invincible: Guarding The Globe will be based on the comic books and fans are already excited for it.

For the uninitiated, the Invincible comic books are a popular series authored by Robert Kirkman and brought to life through the artistic talents of Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. The story is set within the Image Universe and revolves around the journey of a young superhero named Mark Grayson aka Invincible. Mark is a Viltrumite (an alien race of extremely powerful humanoids) and the eldest son of Omni-Man, Earth’s strongest superhero.

The comic series debuted on January 22, 2003, and concluded with the release of its 144th issue on February 14, 2018. The comic book series was also successfully adapted into a well-received animated show on Prime Video.

What will be the plot of the new ‘Invincible’ comics video game’?

Developed by Ubisoft’s Barcelona Mobile studio, Invincible: Guarding the Globe is an idle squad-based RPG which will take place in the familiar world of Invincible, as seen in the comic books and the Prime Video series.

The game will provide an opportunity for players to control various characters, oversee their attack squad and participate in action-packed battles utilising their superpowers. Throughout the game, players will be treated to an entirely original storyline that will further amp up their experience.

An official plotline from Ubisoft has described the game as the following –

“The Global Defense Agency needs your help in its fight against the attacking villainous clone army. You’ll need to recruit familiar characters like Invincible, Atom Eve, and Omni-Man, as well as villains like the Flaxans, Titan, or the Mauler Twins. You can level up your fighters by gaining experience, and you’ll need every bit of strength you can muster as you unravel the mystery behind the army’s unexpected allies: clones of the Heroes from Invincible.”

As the plot of the Prime Video series is more in sync with the comic books, it focuses on Mark Grayson and his realisation that he has inherited superpowers from his father Nolan Grayson aka Omni-Man. Just as in the comic books, Mark takes up the superhero identity of Invincible and begins his own journey as a superhero. The series initially portrays the classic superhero tropes but later evolves into a more complex show.

Robert Kirkman, the chairman and chief creative officer at Skybound explains, “It’s been so exciting watching the Invincible universe evolve from comic book to TV series, and now to a videogame. Invincible being a multi-hero narrative, I love that we’ve made the game into a multiplayer RPG and that you can fight numerous battles simultaneously. Ubisoft did an incredible job seamlessly recreating Invincible for the small screen.”

What characters from the ‘Invincible’ comics will be appearing in the video game?

The Invincible: Guarding The Globe video game will see characters such as Invincible, Atom Eve, Omni-Man, Robot and Rex Splode making appearances. Every character in the Invincible game will possess unique abilities tailored to their roles of Attacker, Defender or Support fighter in combat. So it will be your responsibility to carefully select the most suitable combination of characters (for the right roles) that aligns with your preferred playstyle and the specific challenges you face.

When will the ‘Invincible’ game be released?

As of now, there is no official date for the Invincible: Guarding The Globe video game. What we do know is that it has been scheduled for release later this year on iOS and Android. What’s even better? The game will be available for FREE, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the superhero universe and engage in strategic gameplay without having to splurge.

