PS5 Cloud Streaming To Soon Become A Reality

If you don’t want to shell out cash for that new console with the 1TB SSD, you’ll now be able to stream select games thanks to the upcoming PS5 cloud streaming feature.

A day after it announced it was releasing a new slimmer PS5 model, Sony has also revealed a new feature coming to the PS5 and those with a PlayStation Plus Premium tier subscription. Cloud streaming is coming to the PlayStation 5, a feature that’s been rumoured to be in the works for a while now. It also seems that gamers won’t have to wait too long for it to roll out: it’s going to be available within the month, or at least it will be for the specified regions.

Cloud streaming is coming to the PS5

One of the biggest criticisms of the PlayStation 5 when it rolled out was its SSD storage. The original console has an 825GB SSD, but that really only leaves around 640GB free for games after all the other software updates. The new PS5 model, which many have unofficially dubbed as the PS5 Slim, now comes with an upgraded 1TB SSD. With cloud streaming though, storage and memory space are no longer a problem since the game no longer has to be downloaded onto the console.

The PlayStation Blog post mentioned Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Horizon Forbidden West as some of the titles from the games catalogue that gamers can play via cloud streaming. Game trials can also be streamed so it no longer takes up space nor do you have to wait just to download a sample of a game. Other PS5 titles that gamers own like Resident Evil 4, Fortnite, and Fall Guys can also be streamed now.

Sony also mentions in the post that gamers can stream in hi-res, namely 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p in 60 FPS. However, there’s a minimum requirement of 5mbps. It’s 15 mbps for 1080p and 38 mbps+ for 4K, so you might want to check your internet speed.

The cloud streaming feature is being released on October 17 in Japan, October 23 in Europe, and October 30 in North America. No word yet on when it will be launched here in Thailand, but here’s hoping we’re in the same window as Japan.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok