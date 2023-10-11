Sony PS5 vs PS5 Slim 2023: Comparing Their Specs, Sizes And Everything Else

The Sony PS5 has been around for a while and although it never truly lacked in performance, especially compared to its arch nemesis, Sony has been striving to make it better. Over the last three years, the PS5 has seen minor refinements to its hardware that have caused the console to shed some weight. However, 2023 is the year when Sony is finally deciding to give its premium console a thorough makeover with a slimmer new profile. Even though Sony is simply calling it the PlayStation 5, the internet has already hailed it as the logical successor to the PS4 Slim (released a few years ago) and christened it the PS5 Slim. We are happy to call it by the same name.

The arrival of this new PS5 Slim hasn’t taken us by surprise though. After all, it was only a month ago when Microsoft ‘accidentally’ revealed Sony’s plans for the future of PlayStation consoles while trying to convince the FTC to greenlight its acquisition of Activision. It was always expected that Sony would simply refine the current PS5 without changing its specifications and price. However, Sony did change the specifications (although ever so slightly) with the new PS5 Slim and didn’t spare the price as well. Simply put, the design is not the only thing different about the PS5 Slim.

Hence, we deemed it necessary to do a comparison of the Sony PS5 vs Sony PS5 Slim to help you figure out whether your console is worth upgrading.

Sony PS5 vs PS5 Slim: Did Sony change the specifications?

Sony has retained the same core specifications on the new 2023 PS5 while slimming down its body. Despite a notable reduction in its footprint, the PS5 Slim’s storage gets a bump and that’s a welcome change by all means. The outgoing model had always offered 825GB of storage as standard and Sony is now replacing it with 1TB SSD storage. Although it isn’t a significant upgrade, the extra 175GB means more space for a couple of modern-day AAA titles on the console.

Simply put, you will be able to keep GTA 5 installed on the console while trying out Assassins Creed: Mirage, The Crew: Motorfest and a couple of other big video games. Sony is also offering two USB-C ports on the front with the new model.

Other than the storage and the USB ports though, Sony hasn’t changed anything else on the new PS5 Slim. The CPU, GPU and resultant performance remain identical to the outgoing PS5.

Looking at PS5 Slim’s design changes

The new PS5 looks noticeably slimmer than its predecessor and that’s the reason why most people are calling it the PS5 Slim. Sony says that the new model is 30 per cent smaller than the outgoing PS5 console and that translates to a slimmer profile. This reduction is mainly possible due to the new Ultra HD Blue-ray Disc Drive design that can be attached or detached. The side plate of the console gains a new split design as well, allowing for a hatch opening to access the disc drive attachment area.

As usual, users can choose to buy the new PS5 with the disc drive installed or go for the Digital Edition variant with no disc drive. However, if you do opt for the latter, the disc drive can now be attached to the console with the swollen side plate and Sony will happily charge you extra for the accessory.

The reduction in the overall volume has also resulted in a loss of weight. Sony says that the new PS5 disc version weighs 3.2 kg whereas the new PS5 Digital Edition weighs 2.6 kg. This translates to a weight reduction of 24 per cent for the Digital Edition over its predecessor. That’s a big deal!

PS5 Slim’s price

The new PS5 refinements have taken a toll on its entry price. The new PS5 Digital Edition is now USD 50 more expensive than the outgoing model, carrying a starting price of USD 449. The standard PS5 with the disc drive installed continues to bear the same price of USD 499 as before. Sony is also selling a new vertical stand for the PS5 featuring a metallic ring that retails at USD 29.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the price of the PS5 Slim?

The new Sony PS5 aka the PS5 Slim starts at USD 449 for the Digital Edition and goes up to USD 499 for the standard edition with the disc drive installed.

– What are the specifications of the PS5 Slim?

The PS5 Slim features the same CPU and GPU as the outgoing PS5. However, Sony has bumped up the onboard storage to 1TB from the previous 825GB.

– How much storage is there in the PS5 Slim?

The PS5 Slim comes with 1TB of onboard storage as standard.

– What is the difference between the processing capability of the PS5 and PS5 Slim?

There are no differences in the processing capabilities of the PS5 and PS5 Slim.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Sony)