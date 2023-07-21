A Limited-Edition ‘Spider-Man 2’ PS5 Console Was Unveiled At 2023 Comic-Con

There’s no better way to play the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 than on the special limited edition PS5 console designed after the game.

Since the first 2018 game got its own PlayStation 4 console decked out in Spidey red with the white insignia on it, it’s only fair that the upcoming sequel gets its own PlayStation 5 console. Unveiled today at San Diego Comic-Con, the ultimate gathering for all nerds and all things nerd, the special PS5 console is every web slinger’s dream. On top of that, it also comes with a matching DualSense controller.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 console bundle has been unveiled at SDCC

The design of the limited edition Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 console once again pays homage to Spidey’s suit in the game, but this time around, there’s a lingering black entity that seeks to take over the entire thing. If you’ve watched the trailers, you’ll know that one of Spidey’s iconic enemies, Venom, is set to appear in the game. In fact, the gameplay trailer has shown Peter Parker donning a black symbiote suit which has already started to affect him much to the concern of Miles Morales.

The matching DualSesne controller is also designed similarly with the Spidey insignia on the touchpad. The controller seems to be affected more by the symbiote than the console with only just a little bit of red left peeking out.

The whole bundle contains the console, controller, and game, but if you’ve already got a PS5, don’t sweat it. The controllers and the console covers will also be available for purchase separately.

The PlayStation website has announced that pre-orders begin on July 28 but didn’t specify how much it would cost. All of the items will be available on September 1 ahead of the game’s October 20 release.

