‘The Dark Prince’ To ‘Avatar’: 8 Best Video Games Releasing In December 2023

As 2023 draws to a close, there is palpable excitement for upcoming video games in December that are expected to deliver a thrilling line-up across various genres and platforms. From immersive open-world adventures to nostalgic expansions, there’s something for every gamer to enjoy this holiday season.

One of the most highly anticipated releases is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Ubisoft’s open-world action-adventure game is set in the alien world created by James Cameron. Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is another major game releasing in the final month of 2023.

But even though there are quite a few games to look forward to, the number of purely new titles is very few. Most of the video game releases in December 2023 are either expansions or new platform versions of a game released before. This is quite unlike the months of November, October or before when most games were new titles.

These include Batman Arkham Trilogy, which is releasing on Nintendo Switch. The series of games originally came out between 2009 and 2019. While Baldur’s Gate 3 is getting a Microsoft Xbox Series X/S launch, Terminator: Dark Fate Defiance is coming to PC. Both games were released earlier in 2023. Barring the Avatars game, there is also a noticeable absence of highly anticipated titles in December 2023.

Nevertheless, certain games fans would be looking forward to include classic role-playing games such as Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, which offers a charming and engaging experience for players of all ages.

There is, of course, something for all kinds of console and PC fans, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox One. With such a diverse range of titles to choose from and availability on all platforms, gamers of all genres and preferences are sure to find something to keep them entertained during the holiday season and beyond.

The best upcoming video games of December 2023