‘Tekken 8’ And Other Video Games Releasing In January 2024

A series of fantastic video games are releasing in January 2024 to the delight of fans across genres and platforms. These upcoming video games, which range from arcade fighting to immersive storytelling, include titles by both established studios and innovative indie game developers.

Perhaps at the very top – sitting high among the most-anticipated titles list – is Tekken 8. The Tekken series started in 1994 with its eponymous first game.

The year 2024, therefore, marks the 30th anniversary of the long-running game franchise which has been showered with worldwide critical acclaim through the decades and some of the highest-selling game titles in history. Fans of the franchise will get to witness the final battle between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama, the father and son who have been among the most famous game characters of all time.

Tekken 8 is one of the strongest contenders for game awards of 2024 and is expected to become one of the highest-selling video games of the year.

A few days before the release of Tekken 8, video game fans will be able to both relive and experience a newfound joy for another iconic franchise — Prince of Persia. Having started way back in 1989 on Apple II computers, the legendary video game has come a long way. Its The Sands of Time reboot continuity, spanning three games from 2003 to 2005, was one of the biggest successes both critically and commercially in video game history. The upcoming game, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, will now focus on an entirely new character and will perhaps add a new dimension to the fabled story of a prince who wields the power of time.

Besides the upcoming new video games, quite a few titles are remastered and relaunched on new platforms such as The Last of Us Part II Remastered and Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy.

As always, the games span PCs and all modern consoles, including PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Microsoft Xbox One, Microsoft Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

Upcoming video games of January 2024