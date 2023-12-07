Tesla Cybertruck vs Hummer EV vs Rivian R1T: Which Is The Best EV Super Truck?

While the jury is still out on whether EV pickup trucks should stick around and replace the good old gasoline-propelled counterparts, Elon Musk and his team of geniuses at Tesla have pushed the Cybertruck out of the assembly line in the US. This radical new electric pickup truck looks like a spaceship on wheels and features a host of new technologies that set it apart from the competition. With a premium price tag, the Tesla Cybertruck goes up against the likes of the Hummer EV and the Rivian R1T pickup truck, two of the most elite vehicles in this category.

Both the Hummer EV and Rivian R1T are among the most hyped vehicles in recent history, with the latter being considered one of the most technologically advanced pickup trucks you can buy. The Rivian R1T is a capable and feature-rich electric vehicle flaunting a conventional pickup truck silhouette with more practicality added. The Hummer EV tries to revive the butch Hummer badge with an advanced electrical powertrain and a host of digital features to play with.

Between these two, where does the space-age-inspired Tesla Cybertruck slot itself with its price, top speed and other features? Can it nab the crown of being the best electric pickup truck? Let’s find out.

Tesla Cybertruck vs Hummer EV vs Rivian R1T

Exterior design

Out of the three pickup trucks, it’s the Tesla one that stands out with its unusual triangular-shaped body. With no curves on its Stainless Steel alloy surfaces, the Cybertruck looks like a pyramid running on chunky all-terrain tyres. The unique design gives it a massive windscreen and an unusually large windscreen wiper. The body forms the vehicle’s exoskeleton and since it’s a stainless steel alloy, Tesla doesn’t need to paint it to protect the body against corrosion. The steel exoskeleton gives the Cybertruck bullet-proof properties, too. Seems like the perfect vehicle to tackle a zombie apocalypse, doesn’t it?

The Hummer, on the other hand, features a butch design with signature elements reminiscent of the original Hummer H1 SUV. The H-shaped headlights and the incredibly boxy looks give it an unmistakable road presence. The removable roof panels and large storage space at the front make this practical. No bullet-proofing here but the Hummer EV comes with serious off-roading kit options from the factory.

The Rivian R1T looks more akin to the conventional pickup trucks from Ford and Chevrolet. Despite its unique front fascia, the truck has a large flatbed on its back and a huge ‘frunk’ for storing items. It even features a unique Gear Tunnel under the rear seats for storing additional luggage.

Winner: Tesla Cybertruck

Interior design

Coming from Tesla, you can draw parallels between the Cybertruck and other Tesla cars as far as the interiors are concerned. The minimalist theme of the Cybertruck is disrupted only by a massive 18.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display that houses all of the vehicle’s core functions and is presented with a unique UI. Rear passengers get a separate 9.4-inch infotainment display for rear controls and entertainment. The drive selector switch is mounted on the roof and the rear pickup bed can be covered by a motorised load bed cover.

Hummer EV’s interior is bold and chunky, in contrast to Cybertruck’s design. It features a bold and chunky dashboard with blocky elements suggestive of the SUV’s tough nature. Other than the driver’s instrument cluster, there’s a smaller 13.4-inch infotainment display that runs on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine for the graphics and interface.

The Rivian R1T goes in a different direction with a tastefully designed interior with elite wood panelling and luxurious elements such as plush seats and a panoramic glass sunroof. The driver gets a dedicated 12-inch instrument cluster unit but the rest of the vehicle controls including navigation, climate, and comfort functions are assigned to an even larger 15-inch touchscreen display.

On the whole, the Rivian R1T has a well-appointed and welcoming interior compared to the other two trucks here.

Winner: Rivian R1T

Performance

Based on the early performance tests by the Western automotive media, the Tesla Cybertruck in its Cyberbeast trim has a huge advantage over the Hummer EV and the Rivian R1T. The Cyberbeast features a triple-motor configuration that jointly develops 845hp. Tesla quotes acceleration figures of 0-100 kph in 2.6 seconds, making it the quickest accelerating pickup truck.

With a towing capacity of 11,000 lbs and a top speed of 180 kph, Tesla Cybertruck can successfully beat a Porsche 911 in a drag race while towing another Porsche 911 on the track, as demonstrated by Tesla during the delivery event. The Cybertruck features a four-wheel steering system but the main highlight is its ‘steer-by-wire’ technology that reduces the steering wheel rotation angles and makes the drive easy. It also is one of the few cars in the world to switch to an 800V electrical architecture.

Feat of Strength 3: Cyberbeast (0-60 in 2.6s) pic.twitter.com/q0cK9zb21D — Tesla (@Tesla) November 30, 2023

The Rivian R1T comes a close second with a 0-100 kph time of 3.0 seconds in the top-spec quad-motor configuration, developing 835 hp. Unlike the Tesla, the Rivian is tuned to extract more mileage and hence, falls slightly behind in terms of outright performance. However, its towing capacity is rated at 11,000 lbs, the same as the Cybertruck. The R1T also features four-wheel drive in its top trim but misses out on four-wheel steering. However, Rivian says that the pickup truck can wade in over 3 feet of water, rock crawl a 100 per cent grade and have up to 14.9 inches of ground clearance with the adjustable suspension.

Lastly, the Hummer EV acquires the third position due to its immense weight of 4.1 tons. Although GMC advertises the triple motor SUV to deliver up to 1,000 hp (830hp available in the real world), its mass drops the acceleration figures of 0-100 kph to 3.3 seconds. That said, the Hummer EV features a four-wheel steering with a unique CrabWalk feature for easily traversing tricky off-road sections. It also has other features like Super Cruise, UltraVision, an Extreme Off-Road package and Air suspension.

Winner: Tesla Cybertruck

Battery and charging

The Tesla Cybertruck in its Cyberbeast configuration can deliver up to 514 km of range on a single charge and if the range extender battery pack is equipped, the truck can go further up to 692 km. The standard dual-motor variant is said to go up to 547 km. It supports up to 250kW fast charging and is compatible with all Tesla Superchargers in the US for now.

The Rivian R1T with the Max Pack claims to deliver up to 640 km of range on a single charge. It supports up to 350kW fast charging speeds along with slower home chargers and 48V systems.

Lastly, the Hummer EV has seen a range bump after its 2024 upgrade. GMC claims that the electric SUV with the largest battery pack enabled delivers up to 613 km of range on a single charge. The pickup truck supports up to 350kW DC fast charging that can deliver up to 160 km of range in just 14 minutes.

Winner: Rivian R1T

Price

As stated on the Tesla website, Cybertruck starts at USD 60,990 (approximately HKD 476,390) for the single-motor variant and goes up to USD 80,000 (approximately HKD 624,880) for the dual-motor variant. The tri-motor Cyberbeast variant comes in at USD 99,990 (approximately HKD 781,019).

On the other hand, the Rivian R1T starts at USD 73,000 (approximately HKD 570,200) and goes up to USD 88,800 (approximately HKD 693,615) for the top-spec quad-motor variant. The Hummer EV pickup starts at USD 98,845 (approximately HKD 772,075) for the EV2X variant and goes up to USD 150,298 (approximately HKD 1.1 million) for the EV3X Omega variant.

Winner: Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck vs Hummer EV vs Rivian R1T: Our verdict

The Tesla Cybertruck wins our triple-header but only by the slightest of margins. Despite a massive hike in price compared to what was announced in 2019, the Cybetruck is still the most affordable electric pickup truck here. Its radical exterior commands a serious road presence and offers unmatched structural rigidity in this segment. Being a Tesla, it’s loaded to the teeth with cutting-edge features, with its steer-by-wire technology being the highlight. It may not offer the most range of any electric pickup but Tesla’s reliable Superchargers give it an edge over its rivals.

However, the Rivian R1T is an equally impressive pickup truck that’s almost as fast as the Cybertruck and despite being pricier, it lays a lot of stress on luxury as well as practicality. The conventional design releases a lot of storage space and Rivian’s efficient tuning results in the highest range-per-charge figures of the three.

The GMC Hummer EV doesn’t win any of the rounds in our comparison but don’t mistake it for an inferior vehicle. It’s a tough off-roader with a couple of neat tricks up its sleeves, the CrabWalk being the highlight for us. It even allows the occupants to remove the roof panels and add an optional hardbody canopy over the rear loading bay for extra roominess (provided you choose the SUV variant). Even the interiors seem to be abuse-ready.

However, if you are choosing between any of these EV pickup trucks, consider factors such as range, horsepower, off-road capabilities, practicality and price when making your decision. The best truck for you will always depend on your individual needs and preferences.

