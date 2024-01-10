This Electric Motorcycle Has A Hubless Rear Wheel And An Advanced Radar Based Safety System

An electric motorcycle with a hubless motor and an advanced array of sensors that lets it ‘see’ the world? It seems that the future of motorcycling is finally here with the Verge TS Ultra.

The concept of electric propulsion has done wonders for scooters around the globe. However, when it comes to motorcycles, we still see the most desirable machines rocking a petrol-powered engine and the conventional system of gears, chains, brakes, etc. The few electric motorcycles already present on the block lack a dedicated EV platform which usually results in an unpleasant experience. That’s not the case with the Verge TS Ultra electric motorcycle, as claimed by Verge Motorcycles.

A unique concept for an all-electric chassis using a hubless electric motor positioned in the wheel is enough to give the Verge TS Ultra all the fame it could ask for. However, at the CES 2024, the company revealed they are adding a new suite of sensors that will enhance rider safety by a notable margin.

Let’s take a look at this unique motorcycle and figure out whether the future of motorcycling will go this route.

Verge TS Ultra’s specs: Why does it look different?

While designing the TS range of electric motorcycles, the engineers at Verge Motorcycles wanted to develop an all-new electric platform that was built specifically for batteries and motors. Conventional motorcycle chassis concepts feature a fuel tank on the top and the engine at the bottom, leading to the drivetrain that spins the rear wheel. Most electric motorcycles replace the fuel tank with a heavy battery and the engine with a motor, thereby leading to a higher centre of gravity that results in an overall cumbersome driving experience.

The Verge TS’ chassis aims to lower the centre of gravity for great stability and that is achieved by placing the electric motors at the bottom of the frame. This also meant that the electric motor had to be pushed out of the body and a hubless in-wheel electric motor was a simpler solution.

Having the electric motor inside the rear wheel also removed the requirement for a transmission system, thereby leading to instant throttle response. Additionally, fewer moving parts also means fewer things can go wrong mechanically.

Verge TS Ultra’s top speed and power figures

The presence of a massive battery and a unique wheel-motor assembly allow the Verge TS Ultra to make a total of 201 hp and 885 lb-ft of torque. The motor can accelerate from 0-100 kph in 2.5 seconds and if you go flat out, this motorcycle can reach top speeds of up to 200 kph.

If you are in the mood to coast longer distances without having to stop for recharging, the Verge TS Ultra’s battery pack promises to keep the bike running for 375 km.

A next-gen safety package

Similar to most modern motorcycles, the Verge TS Ultra features a traction control system and ABS to keep this monstrous machine on the tarmac. However, Verge is going to announce a new system of sensors that’s going to give this electric motorcycle unmatched safety credentials.

Verge Motorcycles seems to have taken a leaf out of Tesla’s advanced autonomous driving systems and adapted it for its motorcycle. Called the Starmatter Vision, this sensor package will add advanced radar systems and cameras to keep the rider alert about their surrounding.

A total of six cameras will allow for a 360-degree field of view and along with two radar units (one on the front and another one at the back), the motorcycle will scan the road for the rider to see clearly, irrespective of day or night. All the data will be fed to a small display mounted on top of the tank section and the software uses Unreal Engine 5 to display all that data within a beautiful interface.

You also get a gauge cluster display for showing the basic information as well as system alerts. The Starmatter system will also allow for sound to be routed into a specialised helmet via Spatial Audio to provide a natural awareness while riding the vehicle.

Verge TS Ultra’s price

The Verge TS Ultra is a groundbreaking step for the motorcycling world and just like all the cutting-edge technologies, you need to pay a premium to experience the absolute best. The Verge TS Ultra is the flagship model and with the advanced sensor included, you will need to shell out USD 44,900 (approximately HKD 350,572).

For those who can do without the advanced safety gizmos, there is a more affordable Verge TS Pro with a lesser range of 349 km and a power rating of 137 hp, costing USD 29,900 (approximately HKD 233,455). The entry-level variant is called the Verge TS and for a sticker price of USD 26,900 (approximately HKD 210,031), you have to make do with 107 hp of power and 249 km of range.

The motorcycle will be available in the US and Europe for now and the company is yet to reveal its plans for the global markets.

