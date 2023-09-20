All iOS Versions In Chronological Order: From iPhone OS to iOS 17

A new version of iOS is a big deal. For some, it brings a host of interesting new features and updates to keep their ageing iPhones interesting and relevant. For others, it’s all about the security and privacy reinforcements that continue to keep their data secure. For those using significantly older iPhones, a new version of iOS also signals the end of the road for their smartphones – this year, that’s the case for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. For everyone else using the newer iPhones, the iOS 17 update is a gamechanger.

Think about it. Every successive version of iOS over the last 17 years has brought in a host of exciting updates. Though, interestingly, Apple’s famed ‘walled garden’ approach to a smartphone ecosystem was tighter in the initial years, limiting a lot of features that Android smartphones of the time used to offer. Fun fact, the first iPhone didn’t even let you download any third-party apps! It took Apple all these years to slowly and steadily open up iOS to new features and customisation options.

Wait, did we just make you nostalgic? That’s alright! As it turns out, we are just about to take a trip down memory. So join us as we look into the history of iOS, trace all of its versions in order of chronology and figure out how they changed the iPhone as we know it today.

Looking at all of Apple’s iOS versions in order of chronology