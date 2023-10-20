History Of All Android Versions Released In Chronological Order: From Android 1 To Android 14

While the original iPhone changed the course of the smartphone’s evolution with its innovative new ideas, the wave of change rested on the shoulders of Android. With its open-source design, Google literally gave away Android for free to every smartphone manufacturer and the rest, as they say, is history. In 2023, Android is at the core of mobile computing, enabling millions of users around the world to stay connected. At the same time, it provides space for innovative ideas to evolve at a rapid pace. With the latest Android 14 update, the world is now getting ready to experience the power of generative AI in the most unique ways.
That’s quite an evolution for a software platform that was primarily developed for digital cameras back in the early 2000s. After Google’s acquisition of Android, the platform was repurposed for a new generation of smartphones inspired by the earlier versions of the Apple iPhone. While the first few iterations were under the radar, the platform’s popularity rose to a majestic scale after Samsung based its Galaxy smartphones around the OS.
So, as we step into the 20th version of Android, it is a good time to look at the history of all Android versions in chronological order.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Android 1.0 (2008)
- Android 1.5 Cupcake (2009)
- Android 1.6 Donut (2009)
- Android 2.0 Eclair (2009)
- Android 2.2 Froyo (2010)
- Android 2.3 Gingerbread (2010)
- Android 3.0 Honeycomb (2011)
- Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich (2011)
- Android 4.1 to 4.3 Jelly Bean (2012)
- Android 4.4 KitKat (2013)
- Android 5.0 Lollipop (2014)
- Android 6.0 Marshmallow (2015)
- Android 7.0 Nougat (2016)
- Android 8.0 Oreo (2017)
- Android 9.0 Pie (2018)
- Android 10 (2019)
- Android 11 (2020)
- Android 12 (2021)
- Android 13 (2022)
- Android 14 (2023)
This is where it all began. In 2008, Google released the first version of its Android operating system for a new generation of smartphones willing to take on Apple’s iPhone. Presented as an open-source operating system, Android 1.0 was a simple software with barely any of the smart features we take for granted today. It came pre-installed with a couple of Google apps like Maps, Gmail, Calendar and YouTube. It also came with a rudimentary web browser and the Android App Market, with the latter allowing users to download third-party apps.
(Representational Image / Courtesy Denny Müller via Unsplash)
With Android 1.5 in early 2009, Google introduced a digital keyboard that let larger touchscreen devices bid farewell to physical keyboards. This version of Android also added the ability to place widgets on the home screen, thereby giving Android the iconic customisation features we hail it for in modern times. It also introduced the ability to natively record videos from the phone’s camera system.
(Representational Image / Courtesy Rami Al-zayat via Unsplash)
Android 1.6 Donut came just a few months after Cupcake, polishing the inconsistencies and bugs of the previous version. This version of Android was designed keeping in mind the varying screen sizes and resolutions of gadgets like phablets and tablets. It also introduced support for CDMA connectivity that played a key role in making Android immensely popular in the US and other global markets.
(Representational Image / Courtesy Christian Wiediger via Unsplash)
Popularised by the Motorola Droid, Android 2.0 Eclair set the tone for Android development in the years to come. This version introduced the popular live wallpapers that offered a greater interactive experience. Additionally, it also brought the speech-to-text functionality that allowed for dictation. Google also added a voice-guided navigation system and real-time traffic information to the Google Maps app. All of these features made Android 2.0 Eclair a cutting-edge OS for its time.
(Representational Image / Courtesy Stephen Frank via Unsplash)
Android 2.2 Froyo came with an iOS-inspired app dock at the bottom of the home screen. It also introduced voice actions that allowed for voice-based commands. The web browser now supported Flash-based webpages and that gave Android a huge advantage over Apple’s iPhone. Froyo also came with several performance enhancements to make smartphones faster.
(Representational Image / Courtesy Matam Jaswanth via Unsplash)
With Android 2.3 Gingerbread, Google refined the user interface, allowing for faster inputs. It also offered NFC support, a better keyboard (with an intelligent cut-and-paste system), improved application, power and download management, SIP internet calling and enhanced performance.
(Representational Image / Courtesy Andrew M via Unsplash)
Long before Apple made the iPadOS cool, Google released a tablet-only version of Android that emphasised a holographic design as well as efficient usage of a larger display. The card-like UI, along with the blue accents, looked cool and introduced the on-screen navigation keys that would go on to become a defining feature of Android in the years to come.
(Representational Image / Courtesy Muha Ajjan via Unsplash)
After a design overhaul for tablets, Google’s Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich did the same for smartphones.
A brand new UI refreshed the user experience and introduced the on-screen navigation buttons to smartphones. It also allowed users to resize the widgets and even connect USB game controllers and HDMI devices. Other than a few under-the-hood tweaks, this was more of a UI-based overhaul.
(Representational Image / Courtesy Christian Wiediger via Unsplash)
The Jelly Bean moniker was applied to multiple versions released between Android 4.1 and Android 4.3. Unlike the previous releases where the focus was on design, Android Jelly Bean introduced several novel features such as the Google Now page, expandable and interactive notifications, improved voice search and a universal device search system with card-based results. It also introduced a new Quick Settings panel and allowed users to place widgets on the lock screen. Yes, Google did this way before Apple.
(Representational Image / Courtesy Christian Wiediger via Unsplash)
Tracing the history of Android versions, we now come to Android 4.4 KitKat.
This version took another stride in UI design by getting rid of the dark background colours. Instead, it opted for lighter backgrounds and natural colour highlights. The ‘OK Google’ wake word was also introduced to summon the Google voice search when the user was on the home screen. The OS also resulted in faster on-device performance and came with slick animations.
(Representational Image / Courtesy Azamat E via Unsplash)
With Android 5.0 Lollipop, Google went for another design overhaul that brought Android into the modern era.
The new Material UI theme went for a card-based colour palette along with flat surface aesthetics for a cleaner look. As for the features, Android Lollipop brought hands-free ‘OK Google’ command support for voice search, the ability to add multiple users and a new priority mode for notifications management. Sadly, the first release was full of bugs and Google had to release an Android 5.1 update to squash most of them.
(Representational Image / Courtesy The Average Tech Guy via Unsplash)
Even though Android 6.0 Marshmallow seemed like a minor update on paper, the OS introduced lots of refinements over its controversial predecessor.
The Android 6 update introduced a new permissions architecture for apps, the ‘Now On Tap’ feature to pull up context-specific search results, a new power management system to control background activity and support for fingerprint recognition and USB-C ports. It also allowed users to migrate application data from the device storage to the SD card, allowing them to free up internal space.
(Representational Image / Courtesy JuniperPhoton via Unsplash)
With Android 7.0 Nougat, the biggest headline feature was the Google Assistant that debuted on the Google Pixel series of smartphones. Be it weather queries or questions about the nearest restaurants, the Google Assistant was able to smartly answer all of them. Additionally, the OS also got a new native split-screen mode inspired by Samsung devices, a grouped notifications system organised by apps and a new Data Saver feature.
(Representational Image / Courtesy Daniel Romero via Unsplash)
Named after the popular cookie, Android 8.0 Oreo introduced the much-hyped picture-in-picture mode that would let you view a video while you interacted with another app. It also allowed users to snooze notifications and control how apps delivered their notifications. However, the biggest update here was something called Project Treble. This feature allowed third-party Android skin developers like Samsung and Xiaomi to speed up their pace vis-à-vis Android updates.
(Representational Image / Courtesy charlesdeluvio via Unsplash)
Up next in the history of Android versions is Android 9.0 Pie.
This version introduced a new hybrid gesture and button navigation system for a simplified user experience, replacing the ageing 3-button layout. The update also introduced a new smart reply feature for message notifications, a Digital Wellbeing dashboard for managing smartphone usage habits, improved power management systems, a better Battery Saver mode and a couple of privacy and security enhancements.
(Representational Image / Courtesy Arkan Perdana via Unsplash)
Shedding its quirky dessert-themed names, Android smartened up a lot with the Android 10 update. The interface was revised and Google brought an iPhone X-inspired swipe gesture navigation system as the default way to use your smartphone. It also gave users more control over how apps used location data. Other noteworthy features in Android 10 included a new dark mode, a Focus mode that removed distractions and a live caption system for any media playing on the screen.
(Representational Image / Courtesy Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)
With Android 11, Google took a huge step towards improved privacy by giving granular control over how apps use your location, camera and microphone. It made it difficult for apps to request background location access and even revoked it when it wasn’t used for a long time. The quick settings tiles were further refined and users could now do screen recording natively. Additionally, the list of connected devices from the Google Home app was now made available on the power menu for quicker access.
(Representational Image / Courtesy Vinoth Ragunathan via Unsplash)
The Material design theme got a huge overhaul with the Android 12 update. Now called Material You, the interface evolved into a funky iteration with cutesy widgets and customisable accent colours. Limited to only the Pixel devices, the new UI made Android more attractive while retaining its renowned customisation features. Released alongside the Pixel 6 series, it set a new standard for UI design. Additionally, Android 12 also made improvements to performance and privacy.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Google)
Android 13 was more of a refinement of its predecessor, changing little on the visual front but making notable changes elsewhere.
Taking a leaf out of Samsung’s book, a newly expanded clipboard system allowed users to see the copied content and edit it before pasting it anywhere else. There was also a native QR code scanner nestled in the quick settings section. Performance too saw a notable boost with Android 13 alongside privacy and security. The update also improved audio experiences, added new media controls, opened up HDR video recording to third-party apps and added notifications permissions. Android 13 also offered an adaptive UI for tablets and foldable smartphones by adding a taskbar and a new adjustable split-screen mode for running apps simultaneously.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Google)
Finally, we come to the latest Android update aka Android 14.
Generative AI is the star of Android 14. In a world that’s obsessed with AI tools, Google is using its generative AI to create custom wallpapers. On the Pixel 8 Pro, you can also use the AI-based Magic Editor to smartly erase subjects and change the background of any landscape picture. On supported devices, Android 14 also brings Ultra HDR for a better visual experience with photos. Lockscreen customisation is also here to enhance the visual appeal for users. Google further improved the privacy and security features, thereby making this one of the most secure versions of Android releases in history.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Augustman via Amritanshu Mukherjee)
(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Guido Coppa via Unsplash)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What is the history of Android?
The Android operating system was originally developed as a smart OS for digital cameras before Google acquired the team and repurposed it for smartphones.
– How many versions are there of Android?
There are 20 versions of Android released over the last two decades.
– What is Android 12 called?
Android 12 is officially known as Android 12, devoid of any dessert-inspired name.
– What is the oldest version of Android?
Android 1.0 was the first version of Android released for smartphones.