After iPhone 15, Is Apple Ready To Supercharge The iPad With A 3nm M3 Chip?

The world has barely warmed up to the shiny new iPhone 15 series and rumours of a new iPad equipped with the next-gen M3 chip have already started surfacing. In fact, not one but three new iPads are rumoured to be headed our way in the next few months. Although a new iPad doesn’t generate the same hype as, let’s say, a brand-new iPhone does, the user base of Apple’s tablet range is usually content with minor upgrades. This is because most iPad users simply need a large screen device for the usual ‘couch browsing sessions’ and you don’t need the latest or greatest chipset for that.

That said, the iPad has lately evolved into a sort of mini-computer with a more capable iPadOS platform. Hence, more and more consumers have started seeking better processing power on their latest iPads to run photo and video editing tools and CAD software smoothly. The current generation iPad Air and iPad Mini have served this category of users for a while and if the recent rumours are to be believed, these iPads are getting major upgrades in the next few months.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at all the new iPad announcements expected over the next few months.

What are the new iPad rumours hinting at?

If we were to look at the big picture, Apple is revising its entire iPad range over the next few months. Be it the base iPad or the range-topping iPad Pro, performance upgrades are coming to the entire range.

iPad Pro is getting a M3 chip

Based on a report from 9To5Mac, it is said that the iPad Pro will get a major performance boost with the rumoured M3 chip. The current generation iPad Pro has been around for a while, relying on the M2 chip. The rumoured Apple M3 chip is expected to be based on the same 3nm platform as the iPhone 15 Pro‘s A17 Pro chip. This could possibly bring unprecedented improvements in raw performance and power efficiency for iPad Pro users, translating to faster app loading times and quicker rendering of videos/photos.

Other than the new chipset though, Apple may not change anything else on the new iPad Pro. The tablet is expected to come in the same 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes as before. A new Magic Keyboard accessory with a better laptop-like typing experience and a superior trackpad are on the cards but Apple will sell them as optional accessories.

What about the new iPad Air?

Apple is also expected to update the iPad Air with a more powerful chipset. For the uninitiated, the iPad Air is essentially a watered-down version of the iPad Pro using the Apple Silicon chip. The current generation iPad Air was last updated in 2022 with the M1 chip and despite being one of the fastest tablets in its price segment, it’s due for an upgrade.

Rumours suggest that Apple is testing a few variants of the iPad Air. Allowing our imagination to run amok, we expect Apple to bring the iPad Air in two different sizes. Apple could offer the new M3 chip to boost the performance as well. The likelihood of a ProMotion display is limited but one can always hope.

iPad 11th Gen and iPad Mini 7

The iPad Mini was last updated in 2021 with an all-new design and the iPhone 13‘s A15 Bionic chip. Since then, the iPad Mini has been a popular choice for professionals who simply need a compact tablet that does not compromise on performance. For the coming year, Apple could simply upgrade the iPad Mini with a new chipset and our bets are on the A16 Bionic chip that currently powers the iPhone 15.

Along with the iPad Mini, Apple is also expected to update the standard iPad. The iPad 10th Gen was introduced in 2022 with major revisions over its predecessor, including a modern 10.9-inch display with uniform slim bezels, a new design with flat sides, a USB-C port and the A14 Bionic chip. For the next generation, it is said that Apple could put the newer A15 Bionic chip in the iPad 11th Gen and call it a day. The A15 chip would give the standard iPad a mild performance boost as well.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Apple adding M3 chips to the new iPad?

Apple is rumoured to use the upcoming M3 chip in its next-generation iPad Pro.

– Will there be a new iPad Air?

Rumours suggest that Apple will announce an updated iPad Air with a faster chipset than the current generation M1 chip.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Tony Sebastian via Unsplash)