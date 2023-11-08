The Evolution Of The Mac: All Apple MacBook Versions In Chronological Order

The Mac has been one of Apple’s greatest products ever, if not the best. Spanning a relatively long life of over four decades, it has played a key role in revolutionising the personal computing industry, making its name in the professional space. The Mac stands out for its creativity and no-nonsensical performance and as the years go by, it’s hard to assume that Apple is going to mess with its winning formula. The MacBook brings the same levels of speedy yet efficient computing to the masses who prefer to be on the move.

Although Apple had been making laptops since the late 1990s, it wasn’t until 2006 that Apple found its stride in this competitive segment with the MacBook lineup. Unlike its PowerBook series, the MacBook introduced the concept of refinement, beautiful designs, innovative technologies and cool features across varying price points. There have been equal parts of breakthrough moments and disastrous moves across the MacBook’s 17-year journey (the butterfly keyboard being the lowest point in Mac’s history), but Apple keeps pushing and the Mac lives on, spawning new avatars as you read this.

As the tech behemoth announced its updated range of MacBook Pro laptops with the cutting-edge 3nm Apple M3 chipset, we take a look at all the MacBook versions released in chronological order over the years.

All MacBooks in order of chronological release