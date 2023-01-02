Apple Introduces Limited-Edition AirPods Pro To Celebrate Year Of The Rabbit

Keeping up with its annual tradition of celebrating the Chinese New Year, tech-giant Apple has launched a new pair of limited-edition AirPods Pro. This special edition gadget comes with an adorable rabbit engraving to commemorate 2023, also known as the Year of the Rabbit. Here’s what we know about the limited-edition gadget so far.

What we know about the new limited-edition Apple AirPods Pro

These 2nd-gen AirPods Pro come with Apple’s latest active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, personalised spatial audio, and a new lanyard bracket for its MagSafe-compatible case. They also feature a custom engraving on the charging case that commemorates Year of the Rabbit, and the same pattern even appears on the box in a different colour. Aside from that, the model is identical to the standard variant, including the price. However, it’s important to note that customers will be limited to buying just two pairs each.

To mark the Chinese New Year, Apple is releasing a limited-edition Year of the Rabbit version of the AirPods Pro in four countries in Asia.

The Year of the Rabbit engraved Apple AirPods Pro are now being sold in the tech giant’s retail and online stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, as reported by MacRumors. In Hong Kong, the special edition AirPods Pro are being sold for HK$1,849, while in China, they are available for RMB 1,099.

Apple has commemorated the Chinese New Year earlier as well

according to the Chinese Zodiac, 2023 is the year of the water rabbit. “the sign of rabbit is a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity in Chinese culture. 2023 is predicted to be a year of hope.”

This isn’t the first time that Apple has celebrated the Chinese New Year. In 2022, they released a limited-edition Year of the Tiger variant of the AirPods Pro as well as Beats Studio Buds. In 2021, they launched the limited-edition Year of the Ox AirPods Pro.

To make the celebrations even more exciting, Apple’s retail stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore will be offering free ‘Today at Apple’ sessions between January 6 to February 7, where customers can use an iPhone to create a New Year portrait to share with family and friends. Besides Apple, fashion house Gucci has also released a new capsule collection to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

What we know about the 2023 Year of the Rabbit

Like every Chinese New Year, this year too is dedicated to an animal and an element. 2023 is the Year of the Water Rabbit, and depending on your zodiac sign, it will impact you differently. Generally speaking, the Year of the Water Rabbit is said to bring a plethora of opportunities for contemplation, rest, and nurturing of your body and soul.

Buy the special 'Year of the Rabbit' AirPods Pro

