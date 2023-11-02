All You Need To Know About Apple’s New M3 MacBook Pro Lineup

At their “Scary Fast” event today, Apple revealed the next generation of their Mac lineup with the M3 chip.

For the first time in Apple history, Tim Cook greeted “Good evening” instead of “Good morning” (even though it was morning for us here in Hong Kong). When it was first announced, the “Scary Fast” event already gave strong hints as to what it would be about, so people were really only just waiting for the details. As expected, Apple has pulled the curtain back on a new Mac lineup now powered with their new M3 chip.

[Image credit: Apple]

The new MacBook Pro lineup with the M3 chips

The highlight of the event, unsurprisingly, is the new M3 chip, which Apple boasts will bring “ even more performance and remarkable new capabilities to MacBook Pro”. There are three kinds of M3 chips: the M3, the M3 Pro, and the M3 Max, reminiscent of the iPhone lineup. The chips offer up to 128GB of unified memory and also support ray tracing, which brings us to another interesting feature Apple seems to be leaning into as of late.

The company touted the iPhone as a gaming console with AAA games coming to the phone soon, and this push for gaming is also applying to the Macs. Aside from the powerful chip, the macOS Sonoma also has a “Game Mode” that “prioritizes graphics tasks to deliver consistently high frame rates and drastically reduce latency”.

Stats-wise, the speed provided by the M3 chips are incredible. Apple cites render performance for Final Cut Pro to be “7.4x faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7, and up to 60 percent faster than the 13‑inch MacBook Pro with M1” for the base M3 chip while the M3 Max boasts a 5.3x faster render speed in Maxon Redshift. That, of course, can only be tested once they’re actually out.

In terms of aesthetics, the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro and Max models are now available in space black but notably not for the 14-inch MacBook Pro with only the M3 chip, which comes in silver and space grey.

The new MacBook Pro lineup starts at a price of HKD 12,999.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok