Is Asus Closing The Doors On Its ZenFone Series Of Smartphones Once And For All?

Do you recall the Asus ZenFone series? Yes, we are referring to those smartly designed Asus smartphones that once posed a threat to the increasing dominance of Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Oppo years ago. After some notable developments within the company, Asus is allegedly planning to axe the ZenFone series, with its smartphone division being survived by the ROG Phone which is designed specifically for those obsessed with mobile gaming.

The Asus ZenFone series has had a long run ever since the smartphone revolution began in 2010 and enthusiasts are likely to have fond, nostalgic memories of it, whether they owned one or just saw it in showrooms. Even as recently as 2023, Asus continued innovating with the ZenFone lineup, offering both the ZenFone 9 and ZenFone 10 as compact Android flagship phones putting up a fight against the discontinued Apple iPhone 13 Mini.

So why exactly is Asus allegedly planning to discontinue one of its most iconic and memorable smartphone series? Well, here’s an in-depth look at all of the recent developments surrounding the Asus ZenFone series.

Asus ZenFone Series: Why is it getting axed?

While the discontinuation of the Asus ZenFone series hasn’t been announced officially, industry insiders have hinted at corporate changes within Asus that could spell the end of the ZenFone series.

According to a report from Tech News, Asus is restructuring its teams and the ZenFone smartphones could face the heat. ‘The person familiar with the matter pointed out that ASUS mobile phones are divided into ROG and Zenfone series, but now the latest Zenfone 10 will be the last generation of this series, and the Zenfone team will be merged into other departments in the future, or directly into the ROG team” states the report.

Does ZenFone 10 mark the end?

With no dedicated R&D team, the Asus ZenFone 10 could mark the end of the road for the long-running ZenFone series. For the uninitiated, the Asus ZenFone 10 was released earlier this year as a more polished version of the ZenFone 9 from 2022. Flaunting high-end specifications and a cutesy design, the ZenFone 10 stands out from the usual clutter of iPhones and Samsung Galaxy smartphones. It offers the rare combination of a mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a compact 5.9-inch display and a 4,300mAh battery, thereby making it the most compact smartphone in the premium space. Its closest competitor is the Samsung Galaxy S23 with its slightly bigger 6.1-inch display and similar Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip.

A few years ago, the Asus ZenFone 6, also known as the Asus 6Z in India, was the peak of Asus’ innovation, comprising of the Flip Camera technology and a great battery life. Its budget smartphones like the ZenFone Max Pro M1 and ZenFone Max Pro M2 were also quite successful though Asus later discontinued them without giving any explanations.

While it’s unfortunate to see such an innovative lineup of smartphones being allegedly discontinued, the Asus ZenFone series wasn’t generating enough demand across key markets. The ZenFone smartphones have always been pricey and despite all of their unique features, the whole package could never offer enough of a challenge to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy S flagships or Apple’s latest iPhones. Asus’ software update policy was also wonky and the brand’s appeal wasn’t as high as any of its rivals.

Will Asus continue making smartphones?

Based on what the Taiwanese media is saying, Asus is most likely to continue launching new ROG Phone smartphones. Unlike the ZenFone series, however, the ROG Phone has been a hit among mobile gamers seeking specialised smartphones with gaming-centric features and special accessories. With the R&D teams fused, it remains to be seen what kind of innovative features the ROG Phone series brings to the table in the near future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Why is the Asus Zenfone series coming to an end?

The Asus ZenFone series is rumoured to be ending after the company’s internal restructuring.

– Which will be the last Asus Zenfone?

The Asus ZenFone 10 will be the last smartphone in the ZenFone series.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Asus)