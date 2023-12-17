Best Apple Products We Saw In 2023: iPhone 15, AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, MacBook Pro M3 And More

It has been a busy year for Apple with a populated release timeline of multiple products across various categories. And, Tim Cook and Co. did not disappoint. The highlight of 2023 was the iPhone 15 series and unlike the past few generations, Apple hit it out of the park with a vast array of features and upgrades besides the USB-C charging connector. Beyond the iPhone, Apple focused on refining its other top-selling products and even brought back an icon from the dead. Hence, it only makes sense for us to rank the best Apple products that were released in 2023.

Ranking all the Apple products released this year isn’t an easy task, given we were only able to experience a handful of them. However, we can always look at the specifications and features of the products and analyse them based on how much value they offer, considering all aspects.

Hence, our list starts with the highest-ranked Apple product, which is none other than the iPhone 15. We gradually look at all the other lower-ranked products and state our reasons as to why they lost out to the 2023 iPhones.

Excited? Let’s dive right in and discover which are the best Apple products of 2023.

The Best Apple products of 2023 ranked