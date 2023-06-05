In a world where smartphones keep evolving, the Nintendo Switch has kept alive the desirability for handheld gaming consoles. The Switch has an incredible library of exclusive titles and offers a superb experience to today’s gamers, making it one of the best gaming consoles of 2023. However, does that make it the best handheld gaming console of all time?

In the late 1990s and 2000s, the likes of the Game Boy (including its Advance and Advance SP iterations) and Nintendo DS defined the category. Platform-exclusive games, unique accessories and mild upgrades have made the consoles of that era cult classics. Nintendo even went on to experiment with 3D displays (successfully, might we add) as well as disc-like controls to replace the traditional stick. And that brings us to the modern era, where handheld consoles from Valve and Asus have gone beyond expectations, harnessing the same kind of power as a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

So, given the long history of handheld consoles and how they are making a comeback in 2023, it’s time to ask the big question – which is the best handheld console of all time?

Since there are many strong contenders for the crown and a lot of factors to take into consideration, we decided to list out all of the handheld consoles that, over the years, have had a memorable impact on the gaming industry. In other words, while we will let you be the judge and decide which console deserves the crown, here are our top picks.

The best handheld gaming consoles of all time