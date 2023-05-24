The Best iPhone To Buy In 2023: Not The iPhone 14, But These Are Your Best Options

Is the iPhone the best smartphone the world has ever seen?

We will leave that discussion for another day. Instead, what we actually want to focus on today is a question you might have asked yourself recently – which is the best iPhone to buy in 2023? If you head over to an Apple store today, you’ll come across a wide variety of iPhones to choose from. It often seems easy to just buy the latest model and enjoy it for the next two to four years (depending on how well you maintain it) but that isn’t the case in 2023. Prior to the iPhone 15’s launch in late 2023, Apple has complicated the iPhone lineup, especially in the premium segment.

While the iPhone 14 seems like an easy pick for most people, a look at its specs sheet can push the buyer towards the lower-priced iPhone 13. You also have the iPhone 12 on sale to further complicate your decision-making process. Not to mention, you can also get the iPhone SE 3rd Gen which, as it happens, is Apple’s most affordable iPhone today. Simply put Apple has put most buyers (especially the uninformed ones) in quite a dilemma.

Fortunately, that’s where we come in. We at Augustman have compiled a guide covering the best iPhones to buy in 2023 for different types of customers depending on their wants and needs. Check it out and thank us later!