The Best PlayStation 5 Accessories To Own: PlayStation Portal, Pulse 3D And More

It has been almost three years since Sony released the PlayStation 5 for the masses and despite all of the hardships it saw, the PS5 has gone on to become one of the most sought-after gaming consoles of the current generation.
Despite being exposed to severe competition from Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 5, with its plethora of award-winning exclusive titles and a more accessible price, continues to be one of the most popular gaming consoles in the industry. So, in a bid to keep its customers and game developers happy, Sony keeps on releasing new accessories to complement the PlayStation 5, instead of releasing a pricier next-gen model. With the Sony PlayStation Portal being announced recently, there has never been a better time to join the PS5 camp.
If your bedroom shelf has a humble PlayStation 5 sitting in standby mode, it’s time to invest in some nice accessories to amp up the experience. We aren’t talking about those simple mods like skins or cases for your DualSense controller. Instead, our list of the best PS5 accessories takes into consideration all those enhancements that could make your hourly gaming sessions more joyous.
So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of these exciting PS5 accessories that you can buy to enhance your gaming experience on this console.
Best PS5 accessories to buy in 2023
Jump To / Table of Contents
The Sony PlayStation Portal is exactly what the doctor ordered for every lazy gamer around the world. Playing your PS5 games on a large TV is great but the freedom to carry all of that exciting gameplay around your house or even on a vacation is freaking cool. The PlayStation Portal will cost USD 200 and for that price, it offers the freedom to play your favourite PS5 games anytime, anywhere (provided there’s a fast Wi-Fi connection nearby).
Earlier known as Project Q, the Portal is essentially an 8-inch 1080p 60Hz LCD display that splits a DualSence Wireless controller in half. The device relies on PS Remote Play to stream the games from your PS5 to its display. Players need to ensure a minimum connection speed of 5Mbps, although Sony recommends 15Mbps for an optimal experience. There’s a 3.5m headphone jack and a single loudspeaker on the device. Sadly, Sony hasn’t revealed how long the battery would last on a single charge.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Sony)
The standard DualSense wireless controller is already a great option to rely on but pro gamers will find the Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller to be the superior option.
Carrying a price of USD 200, the controller is expensive by all means and doesn’t score high on the VFM quotient either. However, the luxuries of ‘remappable’ buttons and replaceable joysticks are too good to ignore. The ability to customise the haptics and sensitivity is another great reason to consider this controller. You will need to keep an eye on the battery meter though, since critics and players often keep complaining about this aspect.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Sony)
The PlayStation 5 is already a good-looking console but over time, those white side covers can become boring. If you are someone who likes a touch of colour or an all-black console, the official PS5 covers from Sony will be right up your alley. Sony offers Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple and Nova Pink colours for the side covers. You can also buy customisable covers for the DualSense controller in these same colours. While you won’t get any performance boosts out of these accessories, your ageing PS5 will surely gain some of its novelty back in the household.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Sony)
It’s often said that a video game is only as good as it sounds and if you want to experience your latest purchase at its best, the Sony Pulse 3D wireless headset warrants your attention. It costs USD 100 and is tuned to make your favourite video games sound even better. Critics and users have also praised the Pulse 3D headset for its audio quality and comfortable fit. Moreover, with a futuristic headband design, it gels well with the design aesthetics of Sony’s PS5 console.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Sony)
The Sony DualSense Charging dock does exactly what its name suggests.
While the sense of freedom offered by wireless controllers is unprecedented, charging them is quite a hassle. The standard DualSense wireless controller you get in the box has to be charged by plugging in a wire, which just isn’t convenient. With a charging dock, however, you can simply stack your PS5 controller on it and get going with your business. By the time you return, your PS5 controller will be fully charged and ready for action. The best part about this PS5 accessory is that the dock can charge two PS5 DualSense controllers simultaneously, which makes it a splendid steal deal at USD 30.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Sony)
The quality of your PS5 experience solely depends on the display that’s attached to it. Although your standard flatscreen LED TV might just do the trick, the best experiences will be obtained via an OLED TV.
The Sony PS5 supports HDR10 output and an OLED TV is tailor-made for the job. With its exceptional contrasts and vivid colours, games on the PS5 will simply come to life, especially in a darker ambience. In fact, upcoming titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage will deliver breathtaking experiences on an OLED TV.
Pro tip: Some noteworthy options are available from Sony’s Bravia XR OLED range and LG’s OLED TV range.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Sony)
The Sony PS5 comes with 1TB of storage and for most gamers, that should be good enough. However, modern-day titles utilise more than 100 GB each and installing just a few of them could take up all the available space on your console. If your library has at least a dozen such titles, it is advisable to invest in an SSD expansion storage. The WD_Black SN850 with 1TB capacity costs USD 104.99, which is a great deal for avid gamers. The in-built heat sink should keep it cool during those longer sessions of gameplay, reducing performance throttling. Most importantly, you get to keep all your favourite games loaded up. What’s not to love?
(Image Credits: Courtesy Western Digital)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which PS5 accessory is a must-have?
All Sony PS5 players should invest in the Sony DualSense Charging Dock to make charging their controller(s) a tad easier.
(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Sony)