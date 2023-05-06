The Best ‘Star Wars’ Video Games To Play Right Now

Recently, Star Wars fans all around the world got to celebrate their biggest annual event – Star Wars Day – on May 4th. One obvious way Star Wars fans celebrate May 4th is by watching all the classic movies from the franchise at their nearest theatre (if possible) or from the confines of their home in a mega movie marathon (think of the crew from The Big Bang Theory for better visualisation). The other way you can celebrate Star Wars, one which we think is more exciting, involves playing some of the best Star Wars video games out there.

For fans of the science fiction franchise, there are several Star Wars games that can effortlessly transport you to galaxies and planets you’ve grown to love on the big screen. From flying spaceships to slicing through Stormtroopers with a cool light sabre, the best video games have something in store for every Star Wars fan.

So, as we continue with the celebrations of Star Wars and the 40th anniversary of the release of Return of the Jedi, here are the best Star Wars video games for you to try out. You can thank us later!

‘Star Wars’ Video Games That’ll Give You All The Force

(Main and feature image credits: Courtesy EA)