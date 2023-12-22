Upcoming Smartphones Of 2024: 20 Coolest Android Devices And iPhones To Look Out For

The year 2024 is expected to mark a major milestone in smartphone evolution. Gone are the days when your smartphone was barely a tool that let you connect to the internet and take a couple of photos. With the advent of generative AI, we are stepping into the next phase of our digital lives, where our smartphone acts like a digital assistant. A majority of the upcoming phones in 2024 will require you to remap your usage habits.

Google already gave us a glimpse of this future with the Pixel 8 series. And, going by the busy launch schedule for 2024, the entire Android fraternity is expected to follow the trail. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series is already rumoured to be playing big on generative AI using its Gauss AI model, and later in the year, we expect the South Korean conglomerate to distil it down to its foldable smartphones.

On the other hand, Apple is expected to make some noticeable leaps in hardware design with the iPhone 16 series despite trying to convince the world that its Vision Pro AR headset is the way forward.

And then there will be brands like Nothing and OnePlus that continue to serve people with what they seek the most — a meaty specifications sheet guaranteeing a practical, reliable and fun mobile experience.

Hence, with all these new smartphones headed towards us in 2024, we decided to list 20 of the most anticipated launches of the year from both the Apple and Android camps.

Best upcoming phones of 2024