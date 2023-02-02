Your Round Up Of The Best Smartphones Releasing In February 2023

2023 is shaping out to be quite an exciting year in the world of smartphones, with tech giants like Samsung and OnePlus launching, advertising, and flaunting their latest flagship models at the beginning of the year. The month of February seems particularly exciting as it will witness the launch of many incredible smartphones ranging from the Galaxy S23 to the Vivo X90. In fact, some of the best upcoming smartphones of 2023 are getting launched this month.
There are several reasons why someone might be interested in a new smartphone — innovative features, love for the latest technology, the need to stay ahead of the curve and new personalisation benefits, just to name a few. However, is it worth being swayed by the new releases and investing in a new smartphone without doing the proper research? After all, doing a quick scan of the market before making a big gadget purchase is considered to be smart consumer behaviour.
So, to help you make the most informed decision, here’s a curated list of the best smartphones releasing in February 2023 from companies like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and others.
Upcoming smartphones launching in February 2023
Samsung, the South Korean smartphone giant, officially unveiled its Galaxy S23 series on 1 February 2023. The official event, which took place in San Francisco, witnessed the launch of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. This flagship lineup comes loaded with high-end specs including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 5G connectivity, an advanced night camera, and new AI capabilities. When it comes to powerful smartphones, you can’t really go wrong with Samsung’s flagship Galaxy series.
Image credit: Courtesy Samsung
The Oppo Reno 8T has also been creating a lot of buzz lately. After all, the upcoming smartphone comes loaded with some incredible features. These include an attractive 6.7-inch FHD micro-curved AMOLED display, 8GB RAM, a 108-megapixel rear camera, a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a Snapdragon 695 5G chip. The best part about this smartphone is that its price tag is going to be relatively affordable as well. What’s not to love?
Image credit: Courtesy of Instagram/OPPO India
Although the Infinix Zero 5G was released in 2022, what sets this 2023 model apart is that it’s a celebration of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which is releasing on 17 February 2023. The specifications of this device include a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip, 8GB RAM and a 5000 mAh battery. This smartphone will also be available in another version that is powered by a Dimensity 920 chip.
Image credit: Courtesy of Instagram@Infinix India
One of the most anticipated smartphone launches of the year is happening on 7 February 2023. The OnePlus 11 is all set for its launch and it might be an early contender for one of the best smartphones of the year. Like all flagship smartphones from OnePlus, this one too packs a lot of power under the hood.
It comes equipped with the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as well as 16 GB of RAM. The OnePlus 11 also features a powerful 50-megapixel rear camera and an IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, as well as a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 lens. The 5000 mAh battery and 6.7-inch Quad HD AMOLED display are other highlight features.
Image credit: Courtesy of Instagram@OnePlus
It’s not just the OnePlus 11 that’s coming out this month. The OnePlus 11 R is another formidable smartphone that should be on your radar. Its impressive specs include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC processor, 16GB of RAM, a 5000 mAh battery, a 120Hz Fluid display and a 3D cooling system. With its powerful features, especially the 3D cooling system, the OnePlus 11R can also be a great gaming smartphone.
Image credit: Courtesy of Twitter@OnePlus_IN
The iQOO Neo 7 is scheduled for launch on 16 February 2023. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, this smartphone can smoothly run heavy applications, while the 8 GB RAM ensures its capability as a multitasker. If you love giant displays, you’d be pleased to know that this smartphone boasts a 6.79-inch AMOLED display with 388 PPI. It’s also a great phone for honing your photography skills as it comes equipped with three rear cameras (64-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel) as well as a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
Image credit: Courtesy of shop.iqoo.com
The Xiaomi 13 Pro is set for its global launch later this month. Said to be one of the first smartphones featuring an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will also feature a beautiful 120Hz OLED display that is just stunning to look at. Its other impressive features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, three rear cameras, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, 12 GB of RAM for multitasking, and wireless charging. Looks like a winner to us.
Image credit: Courtesy of universxiaomi.com
The Vivo X90 series of smartphones will be globally launched on 3 February 2023. This exciting series comprise the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and the Vivo X90 Pro+ and boasts excellent features and specifications. While people can’t wait to try out its powerful cameras, fast processor and smooth UI, most people are also impressed by its sleek and attractive design that helps it stand out from the clutter of other smartphones releasing in February 2023.
Image credit: Courtesy Vivo
POCO is one of those brands that pretty much offers the best of both worlds i.e., powerful features, optimum performance and a (relatively) budget-friendly price. So needless to say, we are quite excited about the launch of the POCO X5 Pro on 6 February 2023.
Recently, the brand’s primary aim has been to woo camera enthusiasts. So, you shouldn’t be surprised to see that POCO has incorporated a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor in the X5 Pro. Additionally, the Snapdragon 860 chip offers smooth performance while the 5160 mAh battery offers longevity.
Image credit: Courtesy of Twitter@POCOGlobal
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S23 series - Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 on 1 February 2023 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco.
Answer: Popular smartphones launching in February 2023 include Samsung Galaxy S23, Oppo Reno 8T, Infinix Zero 5G, OnePlus 11, iQOO Neo 7, VIVO X90 series, and POCO X5 Pro.
Answer: Xiaomi 13 Pro has a Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It also comes with wireless charging.