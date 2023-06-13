All iPhones In Order Of Release: A Timeline Of Apple’s Bestselling Product

The Apple Vision Pro is being hailed as the next big thing in the world of technology, expected to replace the conventional smartphone in the years to come. After all, the tech giant has conceptualised a product which will push humanity forward into the era of augmented reality. Hence, a product like the iPhone might have a few years of relevancy before becoming obsolete, just like the iPod. While not everyone is a fan of the iPhone, it cannot be stressed enough that these small devices have played a crucial role in bringing us to the point where an Augmented Reality device feels like the new normal.

In 2007, Steve Jobs and his team conceived the iPhone as a modern-era smartphone that essentially comprised the iPod with touch controls, an internet communicator and a phone, all clubbed into one. This was a technological marvel with concepts that were unimaginable at that time. A touchscreen display that works with fingers and can run apps was revolutionary in the late 2000s. In the following years, the iPhone also became the best pocket camera that could put digital cameras and entry-level DSLRs to shame. It also became a solid portable gaming console, a video communication device, a portal to social media, a GPS navigator and whatnot! The game isn’t over yet for the iPhone. The upcoming iPhone 15 is likely to bring some of the most meaningful changes to the iPhone in years including ushering in Augmented Reality into our daily lives.

In other words, starting from the first iPhone that debuted in 2007 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple has dominated the smartphone industry for years. Hence, we thought it’ll be a good idea to look at the history of all the iPhones Apple has released, in chronological order, and how they changed technology for good.