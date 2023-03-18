iPhone 5 Black Diamond To Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, The Most Expensive Smartphones In The World

High-end smartphones are not just exclusive and fashionable but they also offer seamless services coupled with the best technology. After all, it’s the hefty price tag that gives global giants like Apple access to luxurious design and technology that is too rare to put into ordinary smartphones, resulting in the iPhone 4s Elite Gold (USD 9.4 million/HKD 73767146.94 approx.) or a Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond (USD 48.5 million/HKD 38060708.79 approx.). And these unique handsets with smooth finishing, smart functionality and rare gemstone embeds make for some of the world’s most expensive smartphones.

According to a 2023 report by Statista, smartphone-generated revenue amounts to USD 41.73 billion (HKD 326291997.08 approx.) this year. Also, it can be anticipated that the market will grow annually by 7.32 percent (CAGR 2023-2027). Meanwhile, a late 2022 Canalys report stated that growth in the smartphone market is mostly seen in its premium sections, and the launch of Apple’s iPhone 14 (starting from USD 972.40/HKD 7602.76 approx.) in Singapore and Thailand, with solid demand for its Pro series, attests to the same.

Focusing on exquisite features of cell phones has always been a manufacturer’s way to grab any discerning tech lover’s interest. While most phones may seem interchangeable except for a few software details, handsets such as the Diamond Crypto or the iPhone 5 Black Diamond — having fine pink, gold and black diamonds, have successfully been able to carve a niche for themselves in the luxury phone market.

Checkout 10 of the most expensive smartphones in the world

Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond

Price: USD 48.5 million (HKD 380609776.10 approx.)

Designed and distributed by US luxury brand Falcon, this custom iPhone 6 was first launched in 2014. Donning a simple design, the smartphone had a 24-carat gold exterior, which was also available in rose gold and platinum versions. The highlight of the phone was the large pink diamond embedded in the centre of its back panel, just beneath the Apple logo.

This iPhone 6 model, which has been discontinued, remains one of the world’s most expensive smartphones to be ever launched. Some of its prominent features included a 4.7-inch IPS LCD screen, a dual-core A8 processor, 1GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The smartphone also had a battery life of about 1,810 mAh.

iPhone 5 Black Diamond

Price: USD 12 million (HKD 94171490.99 approx.)

Made of 135-gram 24-carat gold, this smartphone owes its exorbitant price to the massive handmade chassis inlaid with 600 white diamonds and the Apple logo embedded with 53 diamonds. The phone also has sapphire glass set on the screen.

In addition, a single, flawless black deep-cut diamond replaces the home button. Weighing 26 carats, the black diamond belonged to a Chinese businessman who later commissioned this phone from luxury product maker Stuart Hughes.

iPhone 4s Elite Gold

Price: USD 7.30 million (HKD 572876570.21 approx.)

This smartphone is a bling affair consisting of 500 dazzling diamonds, a 24-carat gold back and a 24-carat gold Apple logo made of 53 diamonds. Not to forget its uber-cool gold navigation button with an 8.6-carat diamond and another rare 7.4-carat single-cut, flawless pink diamond, which can be used as its replacement.

This limited-edition iPhone 4 also comes with a chest made from solid platinum that has polished original dinosaur bone embeds from the T-Rex, along with other unique stones such as opal, pietersite, charoite and rutile quartz. The 64GB handset is a Stuart Hughes creation.

The Diamond Crypto

Price: USD 1.3 million (HKD 102019115.24 approx.)

The Diamond Crypto is a manifestation of elegance and quality in its entirety. With Peter Aloisson’s bejeweling that employs 40 stunning diamonds and 10 blue diamonds, the phone comes with a Motorola MX21 processor and is fully encrypted.

This Windows CE-based smartphone was developed by the Russian firm JSC Ancort and is mostly meant for those who take security seriously.

Savelli Champagne Diamond

Price: USD 57,000 (HKD 447314.58 approx.)

This luxury smartphone designed and marketed by the Geneva-based fashion brand Savelli contains a proprietary operating system based on a Google Android platform. Its 18-carat rose gold shell with 395 white and cognac diamonds is one of the main reasons Savelli Champagne Diamond makes for one of the most expensive smartphones in the world.

The gems and diamonds used are cut and embedded in metals using traditional hand-crafting artisan techniques such as pavé and snow settings. The device also comes with a scratch-proof glass set with exotic leather and curved sapphire.

The Sirin Solarin Crystal

Price: USD 14,000 (HKD 109866.74 approx.)

Launched in 2016 by Israeli startup Sirin Labs, this is one of the most expensive smartphones that offers users a unique blend of vibrancy and technology. The phone comes with military-grade encryption, runs on a 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor and has 24 bands of LTE.

Its four-colour variations include Fire Black Carbon Leather with Titanium, Fire Black Carbon Leather with Yellow Gold, Crystal White Carbon Leather with Diamond-like Carbon and Fire Black Carbon Leather with Diamond-like Carbon.

Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design

Price: USD 2,147.59 (HKD 16853.48 approx.)

Out of all the Mate 20 phones from Huawei, the luxuriously designed Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design undoubtedly stands out. Its all-black look is sure to remind tech lovers of Gresso’s iconic USD 1 million (HKD 7848763.74 approx) worth Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot.

Running on the Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system that promises superfast updates, the smartphone has a 4,200 mAh battery capacity, 8GB RAM, a 6.39-inch (16.23 cm) screen and 256GB of storage. Additionally, its Octa-core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.92 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) HiSilicon Kirin 980 ensures a lag-free experience.

OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition

Price: USD 1,845.06 (HKD 14479.34 approx.)

This edition has a unique and classical touch to it. In addition, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 8GB RAM, make it one of the extremely high-performance smartphones.

Other important features of the device include a bi-cell design which equals the energy of a 3,400mAh battery, SuperVOOC flash charge, 6.42 inches panoramic arc screen with 19.5:9 panoramic view and a 93.8 percent screen ratio.

One can also find customised accessories designed exclusively for the OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition. They include O-Free wireless Bluetooth headset, SuperVOOC charge head, classic bright yellow braided charging cable and a unique packaging box that resembles the Aventador ‘Y’ design.

Vertu Aster P Gold & Black

Price: USD 1,583.14 (HKD 12423.89 approx.)

Featuring a chic and stylish design, this is one of the best luxury phones for people who want to stand out from the crowd. From its royal black and gold colour and 4.97-inch sapphire crystal display to its 8.1 android operating system and 6GB RAM, almost every aspect of the smartphone is crafted to match the taste of fashion and tech-forward users.

Other prominent features of this Aster P model include a 20MP rear camera, a 12MP front camera and a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Price: From USD 1,454.99 (HKD 11418.21 approx.)

While being the costliest Samsung smartphone to be ever launched, this is also one of the most expensive mobile phones in the world.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 runs on Snapdragon 8+ (Gen 1 Up to 3.2GHz) processor and comes with a 4,400 mAh battery capacity and 12GB RAM.

Some of its other features include:

Resolution: Rear 50MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, 10MP Tele 3x Optical Zoom / 30X Space Zoom

Front 4MP UDC, 10MP

Front 4MP UDC, 10MP Display: 7.6” QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

6.2” HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

6.2” HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate Storage options: 256GB| 512GB|1TB

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Stuart Hughes

This story first appeared on Prestige Singapore.