HD Ready vs Full HD TVs: Which One Should You Opt For?

Read any television’s specs, and you’ll find a stream of serial numbers, jargon, acronyms, patented technology names and all sorts of other stuff. Some of it you can ignore; some of it you can’t. And if you’re after an HD television, one thing you definitely need to know is the difference between HD Ready and Full HD TVs.

While the tech for HD TVs has now been around for a while, an important question arises – what is the difference between HD Ready and Full HD TVs and, more importantly, which is better?

Well, read on for our explainer on the differences between HD Ready and Full HD televisions, followed by our pick of selection that is currently available on the market.

What does HD Ready mean?

HD Ready is certainly an unusual turn of phrase – and you’d be forgiven for thinking that any TV marked with the HD Ready logo can play high-definition TV, but you’d be wrong.

HD television measures 1920 by 1080 pixels in resolution, but HD Ready sets only offer 1280 by 720 pixels by comparison. So how are HD Ready televisions set up to play HD content? They do it by using internal processors that downscale the resolution of the image. The resulting picture quality is, admittedly, better than Standard Definition television (a mere 640 by 480 pixels) – but it’s not HD.

If you think this sounds confusing to the point of misleading, then you’re not alone. When HD Ready televisions were launched on the market, many people were underwhelmed by the jump from SD to 720p television and felt hoodwinked by the terminology. The best we can say about HD Ready as a phrase is that it’s less of a mouthful than, say, Almost HD But Not Quite.

Which is better, HD Ready or Full HD?

That’s easy: Full HD is better. In contrast to an HD Ready television, Full HD sets offer the full 1920×1080 resolution of high definition. You’ll often see Full HD sets marked with ‘1080p’ in their specs: this is short for ‘1080 progressive’ and tells you that the set contains an HD tuner, meaning there’s no downscaling (you’ll also hear the term ‘interlacing’) of whatever HD content you’re watching.

The vagaries of HD Ready and Full HD television were once a subject of hot debate – but here’s the thing: by TV industry standards, this is all fairly ancient history. It was way back in 2005 when the HD Ready license was granted, and televisions have drastically advanced since then. Just like their SD predecessors, HD Ready sets have been slowly inched out of the market in favour of Full HD television, which themselves have now been almost entirely supplanted by 4K.

HD Ready vs Full HD: which should you buy?

Of the two, that’s easy: Full HD. HD Ready televisions were once a sensible option for people who wanted to avoid splurging on a Full HD TV, but that was about a decade ago. In 2023, you can pick up a Full HD television for less than HKD 1,500.

There is one exception to this: if you’re looking for a very small TV – around 24- to 32 inches – perhaps for a countertop or another secondary place in your home, and simply wish to part with as little cash as possible, then an HD Ready television will be perfectly fine. We’ve picked out a couple of excellent HD Ready choices that are quite affordable as well.

The Toshiba, in particular, is a gem because it contains a feature you certainly wouldn’t have got in the heyday of HD Ready television: a built-in voice assistant in the form of Amazon’s Alexa.

However, there’s a caveat: if you’re thinking of buying any TV that’s larger than 43 inches in size, we urge you to opt for 4K instead. (Your eyes are unlikely to notice the difference in resolution with any smaller sets).

HD television has definitely had its day – but 4K will be the standard TV resolution for the next decade or so. Before you buy your next TV, think long-term and choose wisely!

Toshiba 24-inch WK3A63DB HD Ready TV with Alexa

This compact TV has Alexa built in so you won’t need a remote or have to leave the sofa to operate it. It is HD-ready with enhanced sound and features a customisable Alexa home screen.

Panasonic 32-inch TX-G302B HD Ready TV

With the Panasonic HD Ready TV, it’s easy to plug in your DVD player and games console thanks to both HDMI and SCART connections. There’s also an SVGA port, so you can use your TV as a PC monitor.

LG 43 Inch 43LM6300 Smart Full HD HDR LED Freeview TV

This LG Full HD TV has an in-built platform for apps and streaming services so you can get your Netflix fix without any hassle. It also has a virtual surround sound system and plug-ins for USB so you can stream your own videos and music.

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.