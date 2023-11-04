A Guide To Contacting Instagram’s Help Centre For Tech Assistance

Has your Instagram account been mistakenly blocked? Are you not able to post, like or share content? Or do you suspect any malicious activity on your profile? With more than two billion active monthly users on Instagram, one can only imagine the number of issues that crop up every day. Given that Instagram is the most popular social media app in the world, it should come as little surprise that the platform automates most of its support. Because let’s be practical – it’s definitely not possible to contact a live customer service agent who’ll troubleshoot your problems on priority. Thankfully, Instagram has an extensive Help Centre to address all your issues. If you’re facing any account-related issues, let’s guide you on how to contact Instagram support via the app, website or e-mail.

Instagram’s customer support not only helps you fix a broken feature or a technical problem but also assists you if you’re hacked, want to report someone or have any other privacy concern. Here’s how you can access the Help Centre.

Contact Instagram support through the app

Go to your Instagram profile and tap on the three horizontal lines appearing in the top right corner.

Tap ‘settings and privacy’, scroll down to the ‘more info and support’ section and select ‘help’.

From here, go to the ‘help centre’. Type out your issue and you’ll be directed towards automated pages related to your problem.

Additionally, you can select the ‘report a problem’ option under the ‘help’ section. Describe your problem to the Instagram support team, attach media if needed and then click on ‘send’.

Contact Instagram support through the website

You don’t even have to log in to your Instagram account to access the Help Centre. Just visit help.instagram.com in your browser. You’ll again be directed to a page wherein you can either look up commonly searched issues or type out your concern separately following which you’ll be directed to pages best suiting your query.

Contact Instagram support through e-mail

If you aren’t able to sort the issues via the Help Centre, then try e-mailing Instagram’s customer support at support@instagram.com. In the e-mail you send to Instagram support, make sure you give your profile link, describe the issue, share a screenshot of the glitch as well as list the device you’re trying to get into your account from. However, given the volume of e-mails Instagram receives, you might not get a prompt response.

What qualifies as a legitimate issue on Instagram?

The IG customer support deals with issues like:

Account recovery

Hate speech

Failure/ glitches in mobile as well as desktop versions of the app

Temporary disabled or permanent account block

Missing notifications

Ad payment issue

Violation of community guidelines

Problem between two Instagram users

While there’s no information on how fast Instagram responds to your query, looking at other users’ experiences, you can expect the first answer at least within 24-48 hours. If the issue requires further assistance, you’ll have to wait longer for each message. You can also check the status of your reports via the ‘support requests’ section.

