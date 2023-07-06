Meta launches Twitter Rival Instagram Threads

Amid a massive backlash against Elon Musk’s implementation of viewing limits on Twitter, Meta’s much-awaited alternative to the microblogging site has finally made its debut in Instagram’s Threads app, which popped up on Apple’s App Store earlier, was launched on 5 July 2023.

The app had earlier made a blink-and-miss appearance on Google Play Store on 2 July. Meta has also launched a countdown website for the release of the app.

About Instagram’s new Threads app

While iOS users with Apple devices could pre-opt for Threads using the ‘Get’ button on the App Store, it was made downloadable on Google Play Store only after launch.

According to the promotional description of the “text-based conversation” app, Threads will be a platform “where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow”.

“Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favourite creators and others who love the same things – or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world,” the preview further reads.

More about its features

Originally, Threads was the name of an app Meta launched in 2019 to compete with Snapchat. The platform was later abandoned but the Mark Zuckerberg-led company retained the branding.

The revamped app has a similar interface to Twitter. Users will be able to log into Threads with their Instagram handles and even follow their existing contacts. Additionally, they will be able to smoothly transfer their usernames over to the new platform.

Threads also comes with Twitter-like features such as reposting, liking and allowing users to limit post replies.

As for the social platform’s privacy policy, the app can collect data related to your health, financial information, contact information, browsing history, location and purchases, among other things.

(Hero and featured image credit: Apple)