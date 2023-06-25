The iPhone Clone Wars: Android Copycats That Are Worth Looking At

Imitation is the best form of flattery — a motto that some Android smartphone manufacturers seem to have etched into their guiding principles. The iPhone is easily the best of its kind out there and over the years, nobody has managed to dethrone Apple’s halo product off its pedestal. Efforts to outdo the iPhone keep happening at the upper end of the smartphone space with better camera systems, nicer displays, foldable form factors, longer battery life and wild designs. Towards the lower end of the price spectrum though, things are different.

People know that the iPhone is expensive. Smartphone companies know this as well, which is why some of them operate on a simple principle – if you can’t afford it, you can at least have something that mimics its aspects at one-third of its cost. As such, these companies often focus on one aspect that keeps customers wanting — the iPhone’s design.

Hence, the affordable end of the smartphone market continues to see some remarkable iPhone clones, most of them emerging out of China. It’s mind-boggling as to how these companies get around the patent infringement lawsuits but that’s a topic for another discussion. Instead today, we are going to look at some of the most impressive iPhone clones that have come from leading names in the smartphone industry over the last few years.

Are these iPhone clones as good as any iPhone? Let’s find out.

iPhone clones you can get your hands on