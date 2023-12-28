Microsoft Copilot vs ChatGPT: Which AI Chatbot App Is Better?

Microsoft is pulling all the stops in its goal to become the ultimate harbinger of generative AI to the masses. As a result, soon after the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT app, Microsoft brought its Copilot app from Windows to Android. Hence, for all the enthusiasts of generative AI chatbots out there, we have prepared the ultimate Copilot vs ChatGPT app comparison.

If the name Copilot sounds familiar, that’s largely down to the fact that Microsoft has been pushing it a lot lately on Windows 11 PCs. The app intends to bring all the benefits of a GPT -4-based chatbot within arm’s reach instead of redirecting users to the Bing chat interface on the Edge browser, as it was before. Think of it as a smarter and more up-to-date replacement for Microsoft’s Cortana assistant.

With a dedicated Android app, Microsoft now presents mobile users with the luxury of directly accessing the GPT-4-based chatbot without separately downloading the Edge browser.

Microsoft Copilot: Is it trying to be a Google Assistant replacement?

Not really! Microsoft’s Copilot is more of an alternative to Google Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT app.

Microsoft describes Copilot as an AI-powered chat tool that uses the latest OpenAI models like GPT 4 and DALL-E 3 to offer solutions to most queries. Just like its Windows counterpart, you can ask it to write essays, create imaginary paintings, engage in an interesting conversation or whatever your mind fancies.

Simply put, it is a one-stop solution for all your AI creativity needs, whether you seek office productivity, help with school homework or are in search of creative inspiration.

However, in a world where the pioneering OpenAI also offers a dedicated ChatGPT app, which one should you download for all your generative AI needs?

Microsoft Copilot vs ChatGPT: Looking at the features of both apps

One of the biggest competitors of the Copilot is OpenAI’s ChatGPT app, which was made available on mobile platforms a few months ago. While both apps rely on OpenAI’s GPT models, only one of them offers a real advantage over the other.

Price

The biggest difference between these AI chatbots lies in their price tags. The official ChatGPT app from OpenAI is free to download and use, provided that you are content with the previous generation GPT-3.5 model. The free model relies on an older database that fails to answer queries related to recent happenings of the world. Additionally, the capabilities are limited to textual output, which is fine as long as you are a casual user.

However, OpenAI offers the advanced GPT-4 model along with DALL-E 3 under a paid subscription plan. For USD 20 per month, you get access to new features like browsing, image creation and a smarter overall AI chatbot.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s Copilot app offers the benefits associated with ChatGPT’s paid subscription plan for free to the masses. Whether you are creating a new codebase or seeking reference designs for your home interior makeover, the Copilot app can do it all for free.

Winner: Microsoft Copilot

Creativity capabilities

If you are subscribed to ChatGPT Plus, the ChatGPT app provides all kinds of solutions relying on its newest generative AI features.

The app gains multimodal capabilities, which means you can now upload images and illustrations as part of your queries. The bot will also be able to read formulas, understand the subject in images, recognise handwriting, create job resumes, visualise film storyboards and more. It can even process multiple conditions effectively and summarise complex texts, thereby helping with complex solutions. Additionally, it can understand up to 26 languages, help with coding and creating wireframes and even generate social media captions.

For those subscribed to GPT-3.5, however, the capabilities are limited to basic essay writing, code creation and casual conversation.

On the other hand, the Microsoft Copilot extends all the advantages of GPT-4 to you for free. Be it creating images via DALL-E 3 or creating a website code with instructions drawn on paper, Copilot can do everything without asking for a penny.

Winner: Microsoft Copilot

Platform availability

This is possibly the only aspect where OpenAI’s official ChatGPT app takes advantage in comparison to the Copilot. The ChatGPT app is available on both iOS and Android platforms as a free-to-download AI chat assistant.

Copilot is only available on the Android platform for now and Microsoft hasn’t revealed any date for an iOS release. That said, the possibility of the app coming to iOS is highly likely given that Microsoft usually brings most of its apps and services to iOS.

Winner: ChatGPT app

Microsoft Copilot vs ChatGPT: Our verdict

Winner: Microsoft Copilot

Despite their current unavailability on iPhones and iPads, the Microsoft Copilot app emerges victorious in our quick comparison between the two chatbot apps. The fact that you get all the benefits of ChatGPT Plus without paying a penny is the sole reason it wins this comparison.

Moreover, there are no observable performance drawbacks despite getting access to premium perks for free.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Levart_Photographer via Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the difference in the price of ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot?

The Microsoft Copilot app offers all the benefits of a ChatGPT Plus premium subscription for free of cost.

– What is the difference in features of ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot?

The Microsoft Copilot offers all the benefits and features of a ChatGPT Plus subscription, including support for 26 languages, multimodal input capability, advanced problem-solving, generating images and more, for free.