OnePlus Nord 3: Rumoured Specs, Features, Price, Release Date And Everything Else To Know

Few brands generate as much hype as OnePlus does. In the first half of 2023, the Oppo-owned company came up with a flurry of exciting products, with the most notable ones being the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R. We even got to see the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite as a more ‘budget friendly’ option from the brand, taking on rivals from Xiaomi, Motorola and Samsung. OnePlus, however, isn’t done yet and based on a series of rumours, the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 is going to make for a splendid deal for prospective smartphone buyers seeking to invest in a mid-range gadget. In fact, on the spectrum of OnePlus smartphones, you can slot the Nord 3 between the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite on the lower end and the OnePlus 11R, offering a flagship smartphone experience, on the higher end.

As OnePlus hasn’t made any official announcements yet regarding the Nord 3, it is wise to take all of the possible speculations about its specifications and features with a pinch of salt. So, without further ado, here is everything we know about the OnePlus Nord 3.

OnePlus Nord 3’s possible specifications and features

If rumours are to be believed, it looks like the OnePlus Nord 3 will be based on another OnePlus device that’s already on sale in China – the OnePlus Ace 2V. There are several reasons why OnePlus fans will be happy to see the Ace 2V come to most markets in the guise of Nord 3.

For starters, the Alert Slider will be back on the Nord 3. For the unaware, the Alert Slider has been an iconic part of OnePlus devices and this year, the Nord 3 is likely to feature it. The phone will also get the same boxy design that was seen on the OnePlus 10R in 2022, which in turn was inspired by the modern-day Apple iPhones.

Then there’s the spec sheet, something that OnePlus truly aces. The OnePlus Nord 3 is likely to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which in the real world offers comparable performance to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This chipset can make the Nord 3 the top choice in the segment of smartphones priced under HKD 3,330. Mobile gamers should be able to play graphically demanding Android games such as Genshin Impact, Asphalt 9 and more on maximum settings. The smartphone is also expected to boot OxygenOS based on Android 13 straight out of the box.

OnePlus is expected to offer the Nord with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That’s not all! The Nord 3 will also be one of the few smartphones in the market to come with a 1.5K resolution display, using an AMOLED panel measuring 6.7 inches and having a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The camera setup, however, sounds average in comparison. There’s a 64-megapixel main camera sensor at the back, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and another 2-megapixel camera. The front camera will have a 16-megapixel sensor that’ll help you capture selfies.

All this could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which would support 80W wired fast charging. Just like the Ace 2V, this smartphone may not be eligible for wireless charging. Lastly, it could be available in colours like black and light blue.

OnePlus Nord 3’s launch date and expected price

According to the rumour mill, the OnePlus Nord 3 could be announced over the next few weeks, given that the phone has already been spotted on the company’s Indian website.

Now coming to its pricing, just like its predecessor, this smartphone is also expected to have a starting price that’ll be lower than HKD 3,330. This could help OnePlus compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Nothing Phone (1), and Samsung’s Galaxy A34.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Courtesy OnePlus)