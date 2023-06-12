Oppo Reno 10 Series: Specifications, Features And Everything Else To Know

Discussing Oppo’s role in the smartphone market makes for quite an interesting conversation. Like it or not, the brand has made its space in this crowded space, especially with its focus on style and trendy features. The 2023 chapter for Oppo started with a bang with the Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone and several months later, the popular Reno series is getting a much-needed revamp. The Oppo Reno 10 series was announced in China last month and rumours are now hinting at a global launch in June or July.

The Oppo Reno 10 series consists of three models, out of which two wear the ‘Pro’ moniker. All models get a telephoto camera as standard, which has been a long-time requirement on these camera-centric phones. The standard model is the Reno 10 with a decent midrange chipset whereas the top-end Reno 10 Pro Plus plays in the ‘flagship killer’ category.

Oppo could be launching these phones in India as well as other global markets soon, sitting under the Oppo Find N2 Flip in terms of pricing. If you are planning to upgrade to a new phone that’s camera-centric, here is everything you need to know about these upcoming phones.

Oppo Reno 10 series at a glance

The Oppo Reno 10 series consists of three models, namely the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro Plus. Let’s have a look at each of these smartphones in detail.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus

The Reno 10 Pro Plus is the flagship model in the Reno series that gets all the bells and whistles. Besides wearing a stylish new design, the phone gets a 6.74-inch 120Hz Curved Edge AMOLED display with ProXDR tech, which should be a treat for movie lovers. Since this is a high-end model, you have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip at your disposal for top-notch performance under the hood. A 4700mAh battery keeps the system alive and 100W fast wired charging means you don’t have to wait for more than 30 minutes to refuel it.

However, the Reno 10 Pro Plus is all about camera performance and the hardware suggests the same. There’s a 50-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. A third camera exists in the form of a telephoto camera with a 64-megapixel image sensor. The selfie camera uses a 32-megapixel sensor.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro

The Reno 10 Pro is largely identical to the Reno 10 Pro Plus, except for a few changes. It has a similar design as well as a similar 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display with curved edges. However, the lower price brings a slightly less powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, a smaller 4,600mAh battery and a lower-res 32-megapixel telephoto camera with 2X zoom.

Oppo Reno 10

For those not interested in spending too much, the vanilla Oppo Reno 10 should suffice. It has a similar 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and curved edges as well as a similar design. However, the affordable midrange positioning restricts it to an old Snapdragon 778G chipset, which should nevertheless deliver decent performance. The 4,600mAh battery also gets relatively slower 80W wired charging support.

Despite being the entry-level model, the camera setup isn’t too compromising. There is a standard 64-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. The selfie camera uses a 32-megapixel sensor with autofocus.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Oppo)