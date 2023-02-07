Home > Gear > Tech > POCO X5 And POCO X5 Pro: What Are The Specs And Prices Of The New Smartphones?
POCO X5 And POCO X5 Pro: What Are The Specs And Prices Of The New Smartphones?
Gear

POCO X5 And POCO X5 Pro: What Are The Specs And Prices Of The New Smartphones?

By: Sanmita Acharjee, Feb 7 2023 7:00 pm

POCO will be launching two new devices as part of its X5 series— the POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro. Both models are powerful new smartphones and come loaded with impressive features and specifications. With both smartphones creating quite a bit of chatter on the internet, let’s take a closer look at their powerful specs, prices and availability.

POCO X5: Taking a deeper look at the smartphone’s specifications

For the POCO X5, the specs include a stunning 120Hz AMOLED display, a large 5000 mAh battery that offers incredible longevity, fast charging, and a powerful Snapdragon® 695 processor. This smartphone is also offering users 5G connectivity, an outstanding ultra-HD Al triple camera system, and a smoother, faster and more precise gaming experience. All in all, the POCO X5 smartphone has been designed to truly live up to its tagline of “Everything. Just right.”

The X5 has two premium models, one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and another with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Prices vary for both models which are available in three colours: black, blue and green. Furthermore, the POCO X5 is quite creator-friendly with three camera lenses, an additional ‘Vlog Mode’, the ability to capture slow-motion videos and 4K recording. With an aperture of F/2.45, the X5 model’s 13-megapixel front camera can record videos in 1080p and 720p at 30 frames per second.

POCO X5 Pro: Bigger and better

POCO X5 Pro, the second device launched by the Chinese smartphone company, does everything that the POCO X5 does but better. It has a more powerful Snapdragon® 778G processor, a 108-megapixel pro-grade main camera, and turbocharging.

Its stunning 6.67-inch FHD AMOLED DotDisplay will leave you truly awestruck. It also features rapid charging at 67W and a 5000 mAh battery (however, it’s important to note that it doesn’t offer wireless charging). This model also features RAM expansion technology as well as Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos for a superior cinematic experience.

POCO X5 and X5 Pro: Their availability and prices

Both of the POCO smartphones were launched globally on 6 February 2023. As for the prices, the X5 Pro is rumoured to be in the range of HKD 1500 to HKD 2000, while the X5 is expected to be priced in the range of HKD 1000 to HKD 1500. Furthermore, early bird discounts are also being given right now.

Hero image credits: Twitter/POCO
Featured image credits: Twitter/POCO 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What are the specifications of POCO X5?

Answer: The POCO X5 comes with RAM extension technology, a Snapdragon® 695 processor, 5G connectivity and an outstanding ultra-HD Al triple camera system.

Question: What is the price for POCO X5 Pro?

Answer: The POCO X5 Pro is likely to be priced in the range of HKD 1500 to HKD 2000.

Question: Which processor is used in POCO X5?

Answer: The powerful Snapdragon® 695 processor is used in the POCO X5.

Question: Which series is best in POCO?

Answer: Currently, X5 and F4 series of smartphones are considered to be the best POCO smartphones.

gadgets POCO POCO X5 Smartphones Tech
written by.

Sanmita Acharjee
Digital Writer, Augustman
An aspiring storyteller covering entertainment, health and lifestyle who finds poetry in life. Also a self-proclaimed photographer, Sanmita loves to observe and capture life's fleeting moments on her camera. Be it a moving car throwing light at the cherry blossoms on a sultry autumn evening or that aesthetically pleasing light hanging from a metro station's ceiling, she loves capturing it all. She is also enjoying her time as a proud member of the BTS baby ARMY.
Daniel Craig Content Creators Red Dead Redemption
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman