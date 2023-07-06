Threads App: A Guide To Using Meta’s Rival Platform To Twitter

Meta is taking on Twitter with a text-based real-time conversation app called Threads. Instagram’s parent company launched the app on 5 July 2023, and it has some of the signature features of the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.

Developed by the Instagram team, Threads will use the user’s Instagram credentials and allow them to retain their verification status. As Musk’s Twitter goes through tough times, Meta’s microblogging site enables users to share text messages up to 500 characters, images, videos up to five minutes long and links on the platform.

More about Threads and how to use it

What is Threads?

The Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk rivalry has been in the news for some time. But with the advent of Threads, the Facebook CEO has taken a higher leap. Meta says, “Whether you’re a creator or a casual poster, Threads offers a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations.”

From how the interface looks to the product description, Threads takes Twitter heads on. “Our vision with Threads is to take what Instagram does best and expand that to text, creating a positive and creative space to express your ideas,” says the tech behemoth.

How can I use Threads?

Joining this microblogging site is simple. Download Threads from either Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Having an Instagram account is a prerequisite, as this new app will require you to log in using your Instagram credentials.

Once done, your Insta username, verification status and followers will get transferred. Threads offers customisation as well. Additionally, you can follow the same accounts on Instagram and Threads and discover new people with similar interests.

“The core accessibility features available on Instagram today, such as screen reader support and AI-generated image descriptions, are also enabled on Threads,” says Meta. Your feed will comprise content posted by accounts you follow and new recommendations.

Once done, you are good to go and can connect with others, create conversations and engage in real-time interactions. Interestingly, users can easily share their Threads post to their Instagram story and even share it as a link on any other platform they choose.

User safety and controls

User safety and community guidelines have been of utmost priority at Meta, and the company implements that in Threads as well. So much so that users below 16 (or 18 in certain countries) will get a private account by default.

You can cancel out unwanted noise by filtering who can reply or mention you in texts on Threads. Similar to Instagram, you can also add specific words to hide certain replies. To do this, click on the three dots to block, restrict and report unwarranted accounts. Any account blocked on Instagram also gets blocked on the Threads app.

Meta’s vision of Threads and comparison with Twitter

Meta says, “We are working toward making Threads compatible with the open, interoperable social networks that we believe can shape the future of the internet.” The team is also working on making it compatible with ActivityPub, the open social networking protocol laid down by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) that regulates the open standards of the modern web. This would make it interoperable with other apps such as Mastodon and WordPress.

On the day of launch, Zuckerberg posted from his verified Threads account, “Threads just passed 2 million sign-ups in the first two hours.” He later updated saying, “Just passed 5 million sign-ups in the first four hours…”

In a marketing bid, Instagram is offering custom Tickets to the Threads app for its users. To get your custom Threads ticket on Instagram, simply search ‘Threads’ on the app. You will immediately see a red ticket in the Instagram search bar. Tap on it, and it gives you a pass to the new microblogging platform.

Although Threads has been in the works since January, its launch comes at a time when the Twitter supremo announced a cap on the number of tweets users can read in a day. The blue bird has been facing technical challenges and financial instability due to a drop in ad revenues.

(Hero and feature image credit: Meta)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur