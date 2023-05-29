Upcoming Smartphones Of June 2023 To Watch Out For: Oppo Reno 10, iQOO Neo 8 And More

After a rather busy month for smartphone manufacturers in May 2023, most companies are gearing up for the next onslaught of new smartphones (across various price brackets) in June. Some of the most hyped smartphones of the year are expected to launch this month, with new entries from brands like Oppo, OnePlus and Motorola. So, if you have plans to invest in a new smartphone in the near future, our list of upcoming smartphones in June 2023 is here to help.
While most of the launches are expected to happen in the mid-range smartphone segment, there are two new launches expected in the flagship segment as well, one being a special edition of the OnePlus 11 and the other being the next foldable flagship from Motorola. Speaking of special edition phones, buyers in the affordable category should also expect to see the Realme 11 Pro series with fancier colours and reasonable specs.
So, without further ado, check out our list of the best, most anticipated smartphones coming out in June 2023.
Upcoming smartphones in June 2023
Yes, the eighth generation of the iQOO Neo is a series featuring both the Neo 8 and the Neo 8 Pro. While the Neo 8 uses the popular Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, the Neo 8 Pro uses the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip. Both phones also feature a 6.7-inch 1260x2800px resolution AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and Android 13.
The Neo 8 Pro has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, whereas the Neo 8 uses a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. When it launches, the iQOO Neo 8 series is expected to shake up the mid-range smartphone space.
(Image Credits: Courtesy iQOO)
With Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan roped in as the brand ambassador, the Realme 11 Pro Plus is expected to launch globally in June. As the phone has already been launched in China, we somewhat have an idea of what we will be getting. For starters, the Realme 11 Pro Plus is expected to go a notch above in terms of its pricing. Other than its ravishing design, the Realme 11 Pro Plus will also feature a 200-megapixel main camera at the back, a 6.7-inch curved-edge OLED display, a Dimensity 7050 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery and support for 100W fast charging.
You can also get the Realme 11 Pro next month, which is a toned-down variant of the Pro Plus. It comes with a 108-megapixel main camera and offers slower 67W wired charging.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Realme)
With a revised nomenclature, the Moto Razr series is coming back to take on Samsung, Oppo and Vivo in the foldable phones category. The Moto Razr 40 Ultra will be the company’s flagship foldable and include some radical features, one of which will be its massive 3.6-inch cover display with an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. This display is more expansive (it even wraps around the dual cameras!), thereby allowing for extra space for the user interface. It looks like users could easily access the important functions of the phone without flipping it open.
Rumours also suggest that the main foldable display will have a 120Hz AMOLED panel. Motorola will be using the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip to run errands, which, while not cutting-edge technology, is still quite capable. Shutterbugs will have a dual camera setup to play with, consisting of a 12-megapixel and a 13-megapixel camera, along with a 32-megapixel camera on the inside for selfies. The phone is expected to be powered by a 3800mAh battery and is expected to support 33W wired charging. Not to mention, thanks to leaked renders, we’ve even gotten a glimpse of the luxurious design in the ‘Barberry’ colour.
(Image Credits: Courtesy WinFuture)
The Oppo Reno 10 series has already gone on sale in China and we expect to see its global debut in the near future. Consisting of three sub-models, the flagship variant will be the Reno 10 Pro Plus which offers a 6.74-inch 120Hz Curved Edge AMOLED display with ProXDR tech, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and a 4700mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. It also comes equipped with a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.
The Reno 10 Pro, on the other hand, is largely identical to the Reno 10 Pro Plus except it has a less powerful Dimensity 8200 chipset, a smaller 4600mAh battery and a lower-res 32-megapixel telephoto camera on the back.
The vanilla Reno 10 has a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a Snapdragon 778G chip, and support for 80W fast charging. The rear camera setup consists of a 64-megapixel main camera, a 32-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone is backed by a 4600mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast charging.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Oppo)
OnePlus has produced some marvellous special edition variants of its flagship phones in the past, the most memorable ones being the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. In 2023, OnePlus is giving the OnePlus 11 a similar treatment with its Marble Odyssey edition.
Using a 3D microcrystalline rock material for the back panel, every single OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey piece is said to have a different look. The phone will first be launched in India and OnePlus is charging a premium of HKD 285 (approx.) over the standard OnePlus 11. The specifications are similar to the regular OnePlus 11, which means you still have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and the Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup to play with. This limited edition device is priced at HKD 6,926 and the first batch has already sold out.
(Image Credits: Courtesy OnePlus)
Yes, you must have seen this one in our May guide but OnePlus failed to launch it. The latest rumours now hint at a late-June launch for the Nord 2T’s successor.
When launched, the OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to spice up the midrange smartphone space with its 6.7-inch 1.5K pixel resolution AMOLED display (with a refresh rate of 120Hz), MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip and a mega 5,000mAh battery.
OnePlus is also expected to offer 80W wired fast charging on the Nord 3. The phone will likely come with OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13. Shutterbugs will be treated with a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and another 2-megapixel camera. The front camera will use a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.
(Image Credits: Courtesy OnePlus )
Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Realme
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey is expected to be the best smartphone launching in June 2023.
Answer: The iQOO Neo 8 series has already launched in China and is expected to launch globally in June.
Answer: The Moto Razr 40 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a 6.7-inch 144Hz main OLED display, a 3600mAh battery and 33W fast charging.