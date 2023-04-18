‘X.AI Corp’: Everything We Know About Elon Musk’s New AI Company

It seems like ChatGPT is soon about to get some competition! With artificial intelligence taking over our lives rapidly, most tech companies are coming up with their own version of chatbots or other AI technology-related solutions. Now, Elon Musk has stepped into the game by launching his own AI company.

Elon Musk has created a new artificial intelligence company called X AI that is incorporated in Nevada According to experts, Mr. Musk has spent the past months recruiting researchers as part of his AI goals, with the objective of building a rival to OpenAI pic.twitter.com/JxEaLLgW0Z — Darwin Protocol (@Darwin_Protocol) April 15, 2023

What we know about Elon Musk’s AI company

Dubbed ‘X.AI Corp’, a recent corporate filing in Nevada suggests that the billionaire filed for the company in March 2023. It looks like the Twitter CEO is quite serious about entering the world of artificial intelligence, just like Microsoft did earlier this year. Recently, Musk also recruited Igor Babuschkin, a scientist working at the artificial intelligence lab DeepMind which is owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet.

According to the state filing, Musk is listed as the sole director while Jared Birchall is listed as the secretary of X.AI Corp. For the uninitiated, Birchall is also the CEO of Musk’s chip-implant company Neuralink and serves on the board of Musk’s The Boring Company. He is also the managing director of Musk’s family office Excession. The company was registered on March 9.

Two weeks after filling for the company, Musk signed an open letter along with other prominent tech leaders asking for a six-month pause on the development of AI, highlighting the “danger of training AI to be woke.” Other tech leaders signing the letter included Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and businessman Andrew Yang.

Elon Musk is working on a new AI chatbot

It was also reported that Musk has been eager to start an alternative to ChatGPT, which he tentatively called TruthGPT.

In an interview with Fox News, the billionaire explained his vision for his AI chatbot: “I’m going to start something which I call TruthGPT or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe. And I think this might be the best path to safety in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe.”

This isn’t the first time Musk has mentioned TruthGPT. In February, the billionaire tweeted:

What we need is TruthGPT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2023

We still aren’t sure if ‘TruthGPT’ is actually in the works, but by the looks of it, Musk is quite serious about it. Over the years, he has openly opposed OpenAI, the AI organisation that he co-founded in 2015 but walked away from in 2018.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Wikipedia/ Maurizio Pesce and The Royal Society)