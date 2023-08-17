From Messi’s Quiff To Beckham’s Fade, These Are The Best Hairstyles For Men In 2023

Hairstyles for men in 2023 are bigger and better. Gone are the days when they were basic, run-of-the-mill and conforming. Nowadays, flaunting the correct hairstyle has become an essential part of most men’s grooming routines. Not to mention, it’s a great outlet for personal expression and style.

From classic cuts that give off a sophisticated vibe to contemporary trends that push boundaries, men’s hairstyles have become a canvas for self-identity and to make bold fashion statements. Whether it’s a sleek look for work, an adventurous hairdo for the outdoors or a bold appearance for social gatherings, the world of grooming offers a variety of hairstyles to suit every taste and occasion.

It doesn’t hurt that, thanks to social media, films and celebrities, men’s grooming is also in the spotlight these days. Men are being encouraged and inspired to take care of their appearances and as a result, many of them are not shying away from exploring their hair’s untapped potential. So, without further ado, here’s a look at some of the best 2023 hairstyles for men to experiment with.

The best 2023 hairstyles for men to try

Taper haircut

If the thought of flaunting hair like Ranveer Singh, Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake or Liam Hemsworth makes you want to improve your hair game, then a taper haircut is a suitable hairstyle for you to try out in 2023.

This style involves gradually decreasing the length of your hair from the top to your neckline, leaving a neat and polished look that is suitable for various occasions. The hair on the sides and back is clipped shorter, often using different clipper guard lengths to create a smooth transition, while the hair on the top is kept longer, allowing for styling flexibility. Taper haircuts can be customised to suit individual preferences, offering options like low, medium or high tapers. If your sole expectation from a haircut is to flaunt a clean and sleek look, go for this haircut without a second thought as it easily complements various hair types and most face shapes.

Platinum blond dye

Hair colours aren’t new to men’s hairstyles. Over the years, men have become comfortable with the prospect of dying their locks. Platinum blond is dominating the style like no other shade (see Ryan Gosling’s Ken in Barbie). Similarly, over the years, celebrities such as Zac Efron, Zayn Malik, Joe Jonas and Dylan O’Brien have been a part of the blond club. Now, even K-pop idols are getting on the blond bandwagon, not surprisingly as it adds a new dimension to their already dynamic personalities.

Achieving this look usually requires bleaching one’s hair to remove its natural pigments and then applying a platinum dye to achieve the desired colour. This edgy and high-contrast hair colour can make a powerful fashion statement as well, though it does demand regular maintenance to prevent fading. While platinum hair suits a range of skin tones, it works best with cooler undertones.

Buzz cut

The buzz cut has been around for ages. In fact, at some point or another, you must have seen your favourite male celebrity sporting it. Thanks to its sleek and low-maintenance feature, this hairstyle, which is also synonymous with the men serving in the armed forces, is considered to be one of the easiest hairstyles to maintain.

To style a buzz cut, start by ensuring your hair is evenly trimmed to a short length, typically around one-fourth of an inch. Maintain a clean look by regularly trimming the hair as it grows back. The most important thing while maintaining a buzz cut is to keep your scalp and hair well-moisturised to prevent dryness. Men should also consider using a matte hair product or a light pomade to add a subtle sheen.

Scissor cut quiff

Another popular 2023 men’s hairstyle, the scissor cut quiff or the regular quiff is everywhere. We’ve seen Lionel Messi, Austin Butler, Harry Styles and Ryan Reynolds sporting this hairdo.

The scissor-cut quiff is a classic hairstyle that is suitable for those looking for minimal change. All you need to do is tell your barber to use scissors instead of clippers to create a natural and slightly longer appearance on top.

The quiff involves sweeping the hair upwards and back, creating volume and texture at the front. To get the desired quiff, wash your hair and apply a small amount of styling product, such as a pomade or texturising cream, to dampen it. Now use your fingers and a blow dryer to lift the hair at the roots, creating the desired volume. Shape the quiff by combing or using your fingers to push the hair upward and backwards and voila, you’re done.

Crew cut

Just like the buzz cut, the crew cut is a timeless and versatile hairstyle for men that offers a clean and classic look. Notable celebrities who have managed to perfect the crew cut include the likes of Brad Pitt, Virat Kohli (who is no less than a poster child for it), Justin Timberlake, Michael B. Jordan and Nick Jonas. This haircut mainly features shorter sides and back, with slightly longer hair on top and usually goes with all face types. The crew cut’s versatility makes it suitable for both formal and casual occasions, making it the go-to choice of hairdo for a low-maintenance yet modish appearance.

Long hair man bun

For men with longer hair or those who plan on growing their hair, man-buns are the go-to and practical choice of hairstyle in 2023. In case you need motivation to grow your hair out, just look at Jason Momoa, Brad Pitt, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Rafal Nadal, Keanu Reeves or other cool celebrities who are known for rocking their long and luscious manes.

It doesn’t hurt that man buns can be worn in many ways, be it a neat and polished look or a more relaxed and casual appearance. To achieve a man bun, brush your hair thoroughly to avoid tangles and knots. Now gather the hair at the desired length on your head, typically towards the back or top. Twist the hair into a bun shape and secure it with an elastic band. Depending on your preference, you can opt for a high bun, a low bun or even a half-up and half-down variation.

Pro Tip: To enhance your man bun, you should grow your beard as well.

Pompadour

Admit it, at some point or another, you have wanted to flaunt Cristiano Ronaldo or Elvis Presley’s hair.

Well, you’d be pleased to know that it’s not that hard to achieve their signature hairstyles. All you need to tell your barber is to give you the pompadour hair. A classic and timeless hairstyle, the pompadour comes with a voluminous top and sleek sides. This style originated in the 18th century and over the years, has evolved into becoming a popular choice of hairstyle for men seeking a sophisticated and suave look.

To achieve a pompadour, the hair on top is swept upwards and towards the back, creating a pronounced lift and volume. This central section is usually longer than the hair on the sides and back, which is often tapered or faded for a sharp contrast. Styling products like hair wax and hair pomade are used to hold the shape and provide a polished finish. The modern pompadour offers variations like the disconnected pompadour, undercut pompadour and even textured versions that cater to different hair types and personal preferences.

Fade

We’ve saved the best for last. After all, when it comes to stylish and suave hairstyles for men, no one can beat David Beckham. Over the years, the footballer has experimented with various styles, be it long hair, a man bun, a buzz cut and even a quiff. However, for a while now, Beckham has stuck to his modernised version of a fade, which as it happens, is an ideal hairstyle for men in 2023.

The fade is a modern and stylish hairdo that is known for its gradual transition from longer hair on top to shorter hair on the sides and back. This hairstyle creates a clean and sharp look, enhancing one’s facial features and highlighting the hair on top. There are different variations of the fade, including high, mid and low fades, each determining where the shorter hairline starts. To achieve a fade, visit a skilled barber who can expertly blend the lengths using clippers. Remember, the key to maintaining a fade is regular touch-ups that prevent the hair from growing out unevenly. The hairstyle’s adaptability and crisp look make it a popular choice for men of all ages.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/David Beckham, Michael B Jordan and Ranveer Singh)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Which is the best hairstyle for short-haired men in 2023?

Buzz cut, crew cut, quiff and a taper haircut are some of the best hairstyles for men with short hair in 2023.

-Which is the best hairstyle for round-faced men?

Pompadour and crew cut are the best hairstyles for men with round faces.

-Which hairstyle will better suit square-faced men?

Quiff is the perfect hairstyle for men with square faces.

-Which is the trendiest hairstyle for men in 2023?

Buzz cut, platinum blond, fade and man buns are some of the trendiest hairstyles for men in 2023.