Makeup For Men: A Beginner’s Guide For Dudes To Achieve The Most Natural Look

Makeup for men is no longer a whispered topic relevant only to celebrities. In fact, it has become a conversation starter even for us everyday folks. In an age where Instagram filters have become a much sought-after fix to get that flawless look, there’s no reason for men to not explore the art of makeup. Beauty after all is non-binary, isn’t it?

Is makeup for men worth it?

Let’s break it down in simple terms: wearing makeup really is about choice and not gender. It’s about enhancing your unique beauty, whether you’re a man or woman. In a world where skincare, botox, hair transplants, and makeup are fair game, men are rightfully taking pride in their appearances.

Top-tier brands like Tom Ford, Dior, Artist Couture and Fenty have also recognised the rise of makeup for men, turning it into a booming market. That said, makeup doesn’t necessarily need to be about cakey foundation and glittery eyelids, a subtle stroke of concealer and some dabs of highlighter can go a long way as well. Which brings us to…

A beginners guide to makeup for men

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAVIDE | MAKE UP | SAFE SPACE (@davide__scibetta)

If you want to start applying makeup but are not sure how to go about it, allow us to help you take your first steps.

You can seamlessly integrate simple men’s makeup products into your daily routine to tackle under-eye circles and blemishes and accentuate your best features. Whether it’s giving your brows a boost or contouring that masculine jawline, some simple post-skincare prep can turn your whole appearance around.

Easy makeup tips for men to achieve a natural look

You don’t need an overflowing vanity bag for subtle makeup. Once you’ve nailed your CTM routine (cleansing, toning and moisturising), these simple products will help you achieve a flawless and natural look.

Start with a primer

A primer is pretty much like a serum that gives your skin a smooth canvas for makeup application. It basically helps everything that will go on your face stick and last longer.

While this is not a mandatory step – you could use a serum as well– a primer can help regulate your skin’s oil production while simultaneously hydrating it.

Use a concealer to cover under-eye shadows and spots

Men’s concealers come in sticks or liquid wands, swooping in like undercover agents to blend away imperfections. Whether it’s those pesky under-eye shadows or spots you would rather not broadcast on social media, this tool is your ticket to flawlessness.

Pro tip: You could also use a darker shade of concealer to define your jawline and give your face added depth and sharpness.

BB and CC creams: Your complexion’s wingmen

Once you are done hiding your concern areas with a concealer, it’s time to graduate to a BB or CC cream. They’re the slick alternatives to foundation, but way lighter, almost like a moisturiser. These hero products help even out your skin tone without the drama of thick layers.

BB for those blemishes and CC for colour correcting—they are skincare and makeup’s love child that will help you flaunt that “I woke up like this” glow.

Tame those wild eyebrows with a brow gel

While men have bushier and fuller eyebrows than their female counterparts, fortunately, you don’t need to go through the painful process of tweezing. All you have to do is use a brow gel to keep those bad boys in line.

We recommend using a clear gel to channel your inner James Bond and maintain a face that’s well-groomed.

Define your best features with a highlighter

A touch of highlighter can work wonders on your brow bone, nose tip, cheeks and temples. It’s like adding a splash of magic, especially when you’re aiming for that party-ready look. Remember, less is more here – a drop is more than enough to highlight all of your sweet spots.

Fill your beard patches with an eyebrow pencil

Men love their beards and keeping them healthy is key to achieving a neat and natty look. So, use an eyebrow pencil to fill in any gaps and patches you can spot. Brush it through and cap it off with some beard oil for that ultimate groomed sheen.

Lip balms are a godsend

Dry and chapped lips will make this whole exercise futile. A matte lip balm will come to your rescue, especially if you don’t want your lips to look too glossy.

Dos and don’ts of makeup for men

Here are some dos and don’ts to follow if you are about to kickstart your makeup journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌙Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733)

Skip concealers and moisturisers with shimmer and tint. Instead, aim for a light touch that will allow your skin’s natural sheen to shine through.

Avoid products that are extra dewy.

Use a highlighter sparingly on the brow bone, cheeks, and temples. Don’t overdo it.

Always match your concealer shade with your skin tone. Do a swatch test on your face or wrist first. Request free samples for the perfect match when shopping online.

Blend well for a believable look. No visible colour should linger on your skin.

Less is more—use a drop of foundation or concealer. Focus on under eyes and blemishes.

Keep blotting paper handy for those oily moments and to avoid the dreaded cakey look.

Use your fingers to apply concealer; the warmth helps blend it all seamlessly. You can also opt for a makeup sponge like the Beautyblender for a more pro finish.

Don’t neglect your neck! It’s as exposed as your face.

So, there you have it guys —a simple guide on makeup for men. Remember, makeup is a tool for self-expression and self-care. So embrace it, experiment with it and enhance your natural beauty.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How can men achieve a natural look with makeup?

Achieving a natural look with makeup for men involves using a concealer for imperfections, a light foundation or BB/CC cream for an even skin tone, partaking in eyebrow grooming, opting for a subtle highlighter and applying a lip balm. Blend well and keep it light for a natural appearance.

– Are there any makeup products for men?

Yes, there are many makeup products for men to use, including concealers, tinted moisturisers, brow gels and matte lip balms. Many brands now also offer specialised makeup products tailored to a man’s needs and preferences.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Instagram/Prabh Uppal and Prateik Babbar)