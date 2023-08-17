Hong Kong’s Population To Boom And Cross The 8 Million Mark By 2046

Hong Kong’s population increased by 2.1 per cent (or 152,000) between 2022 and 2023. This is according to the latest population figures from the Census and Statistics Department.

Currently, 7,498,100 million people reside in Hong Kong according to the new statistics. Authorities also predict that the city’s population will cross eight million by mid-2046.

Hong Kong’s population sees an increase this year

Accounting for the increase in Hong Kong’s population are 174,000 returning residents between mid-2022 and mid-2023. During the same period, a natural decrease of 22,000 was also recorded. The figure shows an improvement from last year when the city faced a 1.6 per cent decrease in population—the most significant decline in 22 years.

As Hong Kong scrapped its COVID-19 restrictions, including social distancing measures, flight bans, and mandatory hotel quarantine, many One-way Permit holders also travelled back to Hong Kong. Then, the government finally dropped the mask-wearing mandate in March 2023.

“Many Hong Kong residents who stayed abroad during the epidemic have returned to Hong Kong, while some Mainland and overseas persons have also been admitted to Hong Kong through various schemes. A large net inflow of Hong Kong residents was hence recorded in the first half of 2023,” according to the report.

Crossing the eight million mark

The report also predicted that the city’s population will hit eight million by mid-2046. By then, there will be 8.19 million Hongkongers. In general, the population will “maintain an upward trend” until 2046. However, authorities also mentioned that there will still be a “natural population decrease” of about 750,000 because of Hong Kong’s ageing population and low fertility rate.

Recently, the government has been attracting overseas talents and launching labour schemes. The report also highlighted that these will “provide an important impetus to facilitate population growth” in the next 23 years.

The population increase will mainly come from the net inflow of 890,000 One-way Permit holders, 510,000 non-permanent residents, and 240,000 foreign domestic helpers in the following two decades.

Featured and hero image credit: Airam Dato-on/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong