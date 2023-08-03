Hong Kong Opens Its Sam Mun Tsai Waterfront Cycle Track In Tai Po To The Public

Hong Kong is a city that loves to bike — no matter the weather. Within the city limits are trails that put your biking skills to the test (and routes ideal for taking a walk). With spots like New Territories Cycle Network and Po Kong Village Park, Hong Kong has many trails to ditch the stoplights and escape the city. Those craving an extended afternoon of pedaling now have a new path to explore in Hong Kong. The Civil Engineering and Development Department announced that the waterfront cycle track in Tai Po is now open.

Hong Kong’s 900-meter Sam Mun Tsai waterfront cycle track along the Sam Mun Tsai Road is an extension of the Sheung Shui junction with Ting Kok Road. It merges with the University Station section of the New Territories Cycle Track Network.

The new waterfront track in Tai Po is a treat for nature lovers

Panoramic views of the Shuen Wan Typhoon Shelter surround the gorgeous trail. Moreover, the scenic trek winds through Pat Sin Leng, Plover Cove, and Tolo Harbour. The track is surely a reminder for residents why our city, surrounded by gorgeous vistas, is an excellent place to live.

Sam Mun Tsai waterfront cycle track has a resting station

Apart from enjoying short jaunts in the many green spaces, you can also take a break at the ‘resting station’ at the end of the track. The resting station is equipped with a toilet, water dispensers, sheltered benches, and cycle parking spaces.

For more details, visit the website of the New Territories Cycle Track Network (www.ntctn.hk). You will also find the trek route in the mobile application HKeMobility.

So, whether you’re pedaling for exercise, adrenaline-filled drops, or exploring the city, the brand-now Sam Mun Tsai waterfront cycle track is undoubtedly one of the best in the city.

Also, remember to pack a few extra water bottles and snacks to refuel along the way when you are exploring Hong Kong’s brand-new cycle track.

(All image credits: info.gov.hk)