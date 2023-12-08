Peach Fuzz Named 2024 Color Of The Year By Pantone

Pantone Color Institute, the world’s leading authority on colour, has declared its choice for 2024: “Peach Fuzz,” a delicate and inviting shade that embodies the desire for human connection and comfort in a complex world.

The name of the soft, muted peach whispers of a new dawn, promising a year of gentle optimism and a renewed focus on intimacy in the face of uncertainty.

The 2024 announcement also marks the 25th anniversary of the Pantone Color of the Year programme.

How Pantone Color Institute describes Peach Fuzz

Citing Leatrice Eiseman, the Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, TIME magazine noted that “Peach Fuzz is a fitting colour for the moment we’re living in, a reflection of the basic human needs and desires many may be feeling in the midst of challenging times.”

“As we enter 2024, some of the things that have become especially apparent to us is the concept of lifestyle taking on new meaning,” Eiseman told TIME. “We’ve been living in this time of turmoil in many aspects of our lives, and as a result of that, our need for nurturing, empathy, and compassion continues to grow stronger as we imagine a more peaceful future.”

“In a world which often emphasizes productivity and external achievement, it’s important we recognize the need to foster our inner selves and find moments of respite, creativity, and human connection,” added Eiseman.

Motorola presents two new phones in Pantone Peach Fuzz

The shade of 2024, which precisely is Peach Fuzz 13-1023, is closest to the soft, downy fur on a baby’s cheek or the most delicate blush of a sunrise. Due to this versatility, Peach Fuzz, as a colour, can be applied to everything from playful fashion accessories to complex artistic expressions with its subtle variations and unexpected depth.

An example of the beauty and functionality of the colour was presented by Pantone in partnership with smartphone maker Motorola.

A new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra foldable phone, featured on the official Pantone site, is seen washed in the Peach Fuzz colour. Motorola’s official site also shows its Edge 40 Neo phone in the same colour.

The words “Pantone Peach Fuzz” is visible on the caseback of both models.

Other brands who partnered with Pantone on Peach Fuzz colour products were CARIUMA, which released a new series of sneakers, and Ultrafabrics, which showcased new products in the colour.

What were the colours picked in the past years?

In 2023, Pantone picked Viva Magenta 18-1750 as its colour of the year. The crimson tone, which is part of the wider red family, was described as a harbinger of strength, vigour and optimistic celebration.

The year before that, Pantone Color Institute had picked Very Peri as the colour of the year.

(Hero and Featured images: PANTONE/@pantone/Twitter)

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Singapore