US Government Launches Website For Reporting Of UFO And Alien Sightings

Just over a month after a Congressional hearing seemingly confirmed the presence of “non-human biologics” and Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO), the Pentagon launched a new website for reporting of alien sightings.

The website was launched by All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) on 31 August.

AARO is an office within the United States Office of the Secretary of Defense and was established on 15 July 2022 with the renaming and expansion of Airborne Object Identification and Management Group (AOIMSG).

The website, aaro.mil, is designed to not only gather information about what it calls Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) but also provide data to general public on such sightings.

The launch of the website by the US government is expected to give a major boost to the sudden rise of mainstream interest in aliens and related phenomenon.

All about the UFO reporting website launched by Pentagon

In a press release issued on 31 August, the Pentagon said that the secure reporting tool for UFO sightings will be added to the website “this fall, consistent with Section 1673 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023.”

In the initial stage, it will enable current and former US military personnel, government employees, or contractors directly connected to US government programmes or activities to report their sightings directly to AARO. The reporting mechanism will subsequently be extended to the general public.

In its statement the Pentagon said that “website will provide information, including photos and videos, on resolved UAP cases as they are declassified and approved for public release.”

What does the AARO website currently show?

The website currently includes a few videos, some labelled “unresolved” and others “unclassified.” There is also a PowerPoint presentation with graphs and charts showing UFO reporting trends. Sections such as FAQs as well as links to official reports, transcripts, press releases, and other resources for the public are also provided on the website.

The website also features a message from AARO director Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick.

“Our team of experts is leading the U.S. government’s efforts to address Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) using a rigorous scientific framework and a data-driven approach,” the message reads.

“We look forward to using this site to regularly update the public about AARO’s work and findings, and to provide a mechanism for UAP reporting. Thank you for visiting,” Kirkpatrick said.

The “Mission,” as stated by AARO on the website is to “Minimize technical and intelligence surprise by synchronizing scientific, intelligence, and operational detection identification, attribution, and mitigation of unidentified anomalous phenomena in the vicinity of national security areas.”

There is a section labelled “Coming Soon,” in which AARO mentions the reporting plan for UFO and UAP sightings.

What happened at the Congressional hearing?

On 26 July, David Grusch, a former US military intelligence officer, told a bipartisan House Oversight Committee’s Subcommittee on National Security under oath that the US government is in possession of UFOs as well as “non-human biologics”.

“I was informed, in the course of my official duties, of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program, to which I was denied access,” Grusch told the committee.

He also said that there were “people who have been harmed or injured” as the government tried to suppress UFO-related information.

Two other witnesses, former US Navy pilot Ryan Graves and former US Navy Commanding Officer, Black Aces Squadron, David Fravor, also appeared before the committee in support of Grusch’s testimony.

Grusch’s testimony was the most recent in a long list of UAP-related reporting since at least 2020, when the Pentagon released videos taken by naval aviators that showed strange objects flying at high speed and making seemingly inexplicable manoeuvres.

