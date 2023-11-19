What Is The 2023 ATP World Tour Finals Prize Money On Offer?

As the tennis action for 2023 plays into its swansong, all eyes are on the ATP World Tour Finals (also known as the ATP Finals) as the best male tennis players in the world compete for the year-ending crown. Some players are on the brink of creating history, while others are looking for a chance to prove their mettle on the big stage. Before we talk about the prize money on offer at the ATP Finals 2023 (now known as the Nitto ATP Finals for sponsorship reasons), let us take a closer look at the history of the prestigious tournament.

Considered to be the most important tournament in men’s tennis after the four Grand Slams, the ATP Finals features the top eight singles players and the top eight doubles teams based on their results throughout the season. The tournament has a unique format which is different from other ATP Tour events — the eight players (teams in the doubles category) are divided into two groups of four players (or teams) each. They play against each other once in the round-robin stage, and at the end of the three matches (played by each player or team), the top two singles players and doubles teams from each group advance to the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals in both categories face each other in the finals.

Held for the first time in 1970, the ATP Finals were known as the Masters Grand Prix back then, with the current iteration being in practice since 2016. Two legends of the sport, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, hold the record for the most ATP Finals singles titles with six apiece. On the other hand, Peter Fleming and John McEnroe are the joint owners of the record for the most ATP Finals doubles titles, winning the crown an impressive seven times.

Be it in terms of the prize money on offer or the points that’ll determine the year-end ATP rankings, a lot is at stake for the participating players at the ATP Finals 2023. As such, here is everything you need to know about the ATP Finals 2023, including the players who are partaking in the competition, the schedule and the venue of the tournament

A look at the ATP Finals 2023 prize money on offer

According to reports, the total prize money pool at the ATP Finals 2023 is a staggering USD 15 million.

From this pool, the winner in the singles division will receive a sum of USD 2.2 million and 500 ATP points, while the runner-up will get to take home USD 1.1 million and 400 ATP points. The players will receive USD 390,000 and 200 ATP points for winning each match in the round-robin stage of the singles category. In addition, the players will get a sum of USD 325,000 for participating in three matches of the tournament.

It is important to note that a player who wins the ATP Finals title undefeated in the singles category will be rewarded with USD 4.8 million and 1,500 ATP points.

Similarly, the winners in the doubles category will each receive USD 351,000 and 500 ATP points, while the runners-up in the same division will get USD 175,650 and 400 ATP points each. For winning each match in the round-robin stage of the doubles category, the players will be rewarded with USD 95,000 and 200 ATP points each. Additionally, the players will be given a sum of USD 132,000 each for participating in three matches of the tournament.

Notably, the players who win the ATP Finals title undefeated in the doubles category will take home a sum of USD 943,650 and 1,500 ATP points each.

A look at the venue and schedule for the ATP Finals 2023

All the matches of the ATP Finals 2023 are being held at the Palasport Olimpico indoor stadium (known as Pala Alpitour for sponsorship reasons) in Turin, Italy.

The tournament, which commenced on November 12, will conclude with the finals of the singles and doubles divisions on Sunday, November 19.

ATP World Tour Finals 2023: Star players to watch out for

Current world number one and a legend of the sport, Novak Djokovic is deemed to be the favourite to lift the singles title in Turin this year. A win at this year’s ATP Finals will take him past Roger Federer’s tally of six singles titles at this tournament and make him the player with the most ATP Finals singles trophies.

However, the 36-year-old Serbian’s quest for his seventh title will be challenged by the defending Wimbledon Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, among others. Alcaraz, the Spanish prodigy, will be the biggest threat to Djokovic as he has already gotten the better of the legend at the Wimbledon Open 2023 final.

Where can you live stream the ATP Finals 2023?

Fans from around the globe can live stream the ATP Finals 2023 on the Tennis TV app, the official broadcaster for the tournament.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

